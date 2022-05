Ramen has so many faces. Eat it on the cheap out of styrofoam cup and you are probably a college student, up late, studying for finals or working on a paper. Dress it up with some lobster, pork bones, jammy eggs, bamboo shoots, spring onions, and golden nori seaweed, you are probably dining at a restaurant in Sydney, Australia and paying an eye popping $400 a bowl (via Man of Many). Ramen is pretty versatile. Do an internet search and you will find plenty of recipes including everything from a basic ramen recipe to the likes of pumpkin spice ramen, but it really doesn't take much to take ramen to the next level. Redditors turn to sesame oil when they want to show off their ramen skills, while others add in vegetables and meats (via Spice the Plate).

