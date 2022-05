So this Luka Doncic guy, huh? The 2022 NBA playoffs took an interesting turn on Sunday when the Dallas Mavericks dismantled the Phoenix Suns 123-90. The lopsided Dallas win ensured that for the first time since 2011, neither of the top two seeds will be playing in the Western Conference finals. It also meant the two teams that competed in last year's NBA Finals were eliminated from playoff contention on the same day -- the Boston Celtics blew out the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in an earlier Game 7.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO