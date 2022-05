BENTON, Ky. (WZTV) — Kentucky State Police report two people are dead, including a Calloway County deputy who was shot Monday afternoon. The Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating the incident that occurred in the area of the Marshall County Detention Center and sent the two victims to the hospital where they were both later pronounced deceased by police.

