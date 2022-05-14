ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jake Sanford: Released by Yankees

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Sanford was released by the Yankees' rookie-league affiliate Thursday. Sanford played...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Heads back to Triple-A

The Orioles optioned Bannon to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. With outfielder Austin Hays (hand) returning to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees and infielder Jorge Mateo (shoulder/chest) perhaps in line to start Wednesday, manager Brandon Hyde said getting an extra arm in the bullpen was a greater priority than keeping Bannon around as position-player depth. Reliever Logan Gillaspie was called up from Norfolk to replace Bannon, who appeared in four games and went 2-for-14 with five strikeouts during his brief time in the big leagues.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Scorching at Frisco

Duran went 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored for Double-A Frisco on Sunday. After collecting four hits in his first four at-bats, Duran showed a good approach over this final two plate appearances, working a work and a run-producing sacrifice fly. Those final two plate appearances are what stood out to Frisco manager Jared Goedert, Tyler Maun of MLB.com reports. "I would say that's a definite sign of maturity, of that maturity coming, because that is tough for hitters," the manager said. "I was pretty impressed with him on that." The second-base prospect has turned it on during the month of May. Over the last 12 games, he's 21-for-49 (.429) with seven doubles, four homers, one triple and 15 RBI. Duran was one of the prizes coming over from the Yankees in the Joey Gallo deal, but he struggled with the new organization in 2021. It looks like he struggles no longer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Michael Grove: Promoted for MLB debut

Grove was called up from Double-A Tulsa ahead of his start Sunday against the Phillies, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 25-year-old will make his big-league debut Sunday in a spot start, filling the gap in Los Angeles' rotation following the placement of Clayton Kershaw (pelvis) on the injured list. Grove struggled at the Double-A level with a 7.86 ERA last year, but he's pitched well so far in 2022 and has a 2.76 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB across 16.1 innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Niko Goodrum: Optioned to Triple-A

Goodrum was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He struck out 23 times over his last 45 plate appearances. Mauricio Dubon will replace Goodrum as a bench option going forward.
HOUSTON, TX
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
CBS Sports

Yankees' Domingo German: Could stretch out to start

Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently indicated that German (shoulder) could stretch out to work as a starter when he begins his minor-league rehab assignment, Joey Pollizze of MLB.com reports. German is still on the 60-day injured list, but he's close to being eligible to return. The right-hander is slated to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Jerry Jones thinks he could get $10 billion for Cowboys, but says he will 'never sell' the team

The Broncos are currently for sale, and there are some indications the franchise could go for a record $5 billion. But that's nothing compared to what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks he could get for America's Team. The 79-year-old businessman told NBC Sports this week that he could sell the Cowboys for "more than $10 billion." Jones, however, added that he would not entertain such an offer, insisting that he "will never sell the Cowboys" as long as he remains owner.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Still feeling shoulder

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo cited Ahmed's "cranky" right shoulder for the decision to hold him out of Friday's starting lineup, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed was in Saturday's lineup, going 1-for-3 with an RBI, but it sounds like the shoulder is and will be an ongoing issue. "My shoulder doesn't feel perfect, but I'm going to try to keep playing through it as long as I can," Ahmed said. "That's kind of all I have to say." Ahmed, who missed the first two weeks of the regular season, returned with bang, going 8-for-23 with three home runs over the first seven games played. Since then, he's gone 3-for-26 with eight strikeouts, looking much like the same hitter seen in 2021, when he finished with a .224/.280/.339 slash line.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: X-rays negative

Adames (ankle) underwent X-rays that came back negative Sunday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Adames exited Sunday's win over the Marlins due to a left ankle sprain, and he doesn't appear to be dealing with any structural damage. He'll be reevaluated when the Brewers return to Milwaukee on Monday and is considered day-to-day for now. If Adames misses any additional time, Luis Urias and Mike Brosseau would likely fill in at shortstop.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Carted off

Odorizzi was carted off the field during Monday's game against Boston after suffering an apparent leg injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings prior to exiting. Odorizzi suffered the injury after...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Out of Sunday's lineup

Cain is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. Cain started the past four games and will head to the bench after going 4-for-16 with a double, two runs and seven strikeouts. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat eighth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sergio Romo: Scoreless frame Saturday

Romo, activated from the injured list Friday, fired a perfect ninth inning in a loss to the Mets on Saturday. The veteran right-hander could hardly have been sharper in his first appearance since April 11, firing four of his five pitches for strikes. The veteran has opened his Mariners tenure with three straight scoreless efforts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Claimed by Pirates

Heineman was claimed off outright waivers by the Pirates on Monday. Heineman was sent down by the Blue Jays on Saturday, and he'll be claimed by the Pirates several days later. The 30-year-old appeared in 10 major-league games early in the year and went 4-for-15 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Since Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment Monday, Heineman will likely join the big-league club as catching depth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi carted off after suffering left leg injury vs. Red Sox

The Houston Astros lost right-hander Jake Odorizzi to a potentially serious left leg injury Monday night. Odorizzi crumbled to the ground after breaking toward first base to cover the bag in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox (GameTracker), and had to be carted off the field. The Astros say he exited with "left lower leg discomfort" and will be evaluated further.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Ups throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) was cleared Monday to increase his throwing distance off flat ground to 90 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Sanchez had previously been playing catch from about 60 feet, so the increased distance represents a small step forward in the right-hander's throwing program. The Marlins are likely to proceed cautiously with Sanchez, who hasn't progressed as quickly as initially anticipated from the shoulder surgery he underwent last July. Miami is unlikely to begin mapping out a minor-league rehab assignment for Sanchez until he completes multiple live batting practice sessions, an activity that isn't imminent at this stage.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: No longer starting Monday

Poteet won't start Monday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet was initially slated to start in Monday's series opener after Jesus Luzardo (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list, but Sandy Alcantara was pushed up a day. However, the Marlins haven't yet announced a starter for Tuesday's matchup against Washington, so it's possible Poteet takes the mound in that game.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Dom Nunez: Sent to Triple-A

Nunez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque following Monday's loss to the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Nunez hasn't done much of anything at the dish to this point, slashing .143/.278/.179 with one double, two RBI and three runs scored. Brian Serven and Carlos Perez are two options to serve as the backup catcher following Nunez's demotion, though a move has yet to be made.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Stint with big club over

The Marlins optioned Diaz to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz's stint with the big club lasted just one day, with the 25-year-old going unused off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Brewers. Miami chose to replace Diaz on the 26-man active roster with lefty Daniel Castano, who could be deployed as a long reliever or as a potential replacement in the rotation for Jesus Luzardo (forearm), who was recently placed on the 15-day injured list.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Sitting Monday

Lopez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox. Lopez sits for just the third time this season. He's been very disappointing at the plate thus far, hitting .190/.283/.220, and he's stolen just a single base after swiping 22 bags last year. Bobby Witt Jr. will slide over to shortstop in his absence, with Emmanuel Rivera starting at third base.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Exits Sunday's game

Mateo was removed from Sunday's game against the Tigers with rib cage soreness, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. The 26-year-old collided with Detroit first baseman Spencer Torkelson while attempting to bunt for a base hit during the second inning, and the middle infielder was forced to leave the contest a couple innings later. Mateo has started 31 of 35 games at shortstop this season, so any absence would be significant for Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Not included in lineup Monday

Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After being a late scratch ahead of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays due to an unspecified injury or illness, Lowe checked back into the lineup for Sunday's series finale and went 1-for-4 with a run scored. However, Lowe was used as a designated hitter in that contest rather than his usual spot at second base, implying that he wasn't fully healthy. Lowe is back on the bench Monday for the second time in three days, but the Rays haven't suggested he experienced any sort of setback following Sunday's 3-0 win. Even so, fantasy managers in shallower leagues in particular may be enticed to turn to other options this week, especially with the knowledge that Lowe will start in only five games at a maximum.
TAMPA, FL

