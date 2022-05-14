ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Smacks first homer

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hilliard went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and two RBI against Kansas City on Friday. Hilliard...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Still feeling shoulder

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo cited Ahmed's "cranky" right shoulder for the decision to hold him out of Friday's starting lineup, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed was in Saturday's lineup, going 1-for-3 with an RBI, but it sounds like the shoulder is and will be an ongoing issue. "My shoulder doesn't feel perfect, but I'm going to try to keep playing through it as long as I can," Ahmed said. "That's kind of all I have to say." Ahmed, who missed the first two weeks of the regular season, returned with bang, going 8-for-23 with three home runs over the first seven games played. Since then, he's gone 3-for-26 with eight strikeouts, looking much like the same hitter seen in 2021, when he finished with a .224/.280/.339 slash line.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Niko Goodrum: Optioned to Triple-A

Goodrum was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He struck out 23 times over his last 45 plate appearances. Mauricio Dubon will replace Goodrum as a bench option going forward.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Out of Sunday's lineup

Cain is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. Cain started the past four games and will head to the bench after going 4-for-16 with a double, two runs and seven strikeouts. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat eighth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Michael Grove: Promoted for MLB debut

Grove was called up from Double-A Tulsa ahead of his start Sunday against the Phillies, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 25-year-old will make his big-league debut Sunday in a spot start, filling the gap in Los Angeles' rotation following the placement of Clayton Kershaw (pelvis) on the injured list. Grove struggled at the Double-A level with a 7.86 ERA last year, but he's pitched well so far in 2022 and has a 2.76 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB across 16.1 innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Notches theft in loss

Merrifield went 1-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a loss to the Rockies on Saturday. Merrifield was slotted atop the order for the second straight game and extended his modest hitting streak to five contests with a third-inning single that plated a run. He subsequently stole second base and came around to score on a Salvador Perez long ball. Merrifield's average still sits at .173 on the season, but he's starting to round back into form, going 8-for-23 with a home run, five RBI, eight runs and two steals over his past five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Examining which LSU QB has the edge as Brian Kelly sets the stage for high-profile battle in fall camp

Brian Kelly is entering his first season as the head coach at LSU, and he has one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the country to settle before he takes the field this fall. Veteran Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier are all vying for the top spot on the depth chart this offseason, and the battle is far from over.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: X-rays negative

Adames (ankle) underwent X-rays that came back negative Sunday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Adames exited Sunday's win over the Marlins due to a left ankle sprain, and he doesn't appear to be dealing with any structural damage. He'll be reevaluated when the Brewers return to Milwaukee on Monday and is considered day-to-day for now. If Adames misses any additional time, Luis Urias and Mike Brosseau would likely fill in at shortstop.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Carted off

Odorizzi was carted off the field during Monday's game against Boston after suffering an apparent leg injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings prior to exiting. Odorizzi suffered the injury after...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sergio Romo: Scoreless frame Saturday

Romo, activated from the injured list Friday, fired a perfect ninth inning in a loss to the Mets on Saturday. The veteran right-hander could hardly have been sharper in his first appearance since April 11, firing four of his five pitches for strikes. The veteran has opened his Mariners tenure with three straight scoreless efforts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Stint with big club over

The Marlins optioned Diaz to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz's stint with the big club lasted just one day, with the 25-year-old going unused off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Brewers. Miami chose to replace Diaz on the 26-man active roster with lefty Daniel Castano, who could be deployed as a long reliever or as a potential replacement in the rotation for Jesus Luzardo (forearm), who was recently placed on the 15-day injured list.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: No longer starting Monday

Poteet won't start Monday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet was initially slated to start in Monday's series opener after Jesus Luzardo (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list, but Sandy Alcantara was pushed up a day. However, the Marlins haven't yet announced a starter for Tuesday's matchup against Washington, so it's possible Poteet takes the mound in that game.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Not included in lineup Monday

Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After being a late scratch ahead of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays due to an unspecified injury or illness, Lowe checked back into the lineup for Sunday's series finale and went 1-for-4 with a run scored. However, Lowe was used as a designated hitter in that contest rather than his usual spot at second base, implying that he wasn't fully healthy. Lowe is back on the bench Monday for the second time in three days, but the Rays haven't suggested he experienced any sort of setback following Sunday's 3-0 win. Even so, fantasy managers in shallower leagues in particular may be enticed to turn to other options this week, especially with the knowledge that Lowe will start in only five games at a maximum.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Dom Nunez: Sent to Triple-A

Nunez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque following Monday's loss to the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Nunez hasn't done much of anything at the dish to this point, slashing .143/.278/.179 with one double, two RBI and three runs scored. Brian Serven and Carlos Perez are two options to serve as the backup catcher following Nunez's demotion, though a move has yet to be made.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Sent to Triple-A

Beer was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday. Beer has a .210/.301/.284 slash line this season and is 2-for-42 over his past 14 games, resulting in his demotion. The 25-year-old could rejoin the big-league club later in the year, but for now he'll attempt to right the ship with Reno. Sean Poppen (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Heads back to Triple-A

The Orioles optioned Bannon to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. With outfielder Austin Hays (hand) returning to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees and infielder Jorge Mateo (shoulder/chest) perhaps in line to start Wednesday, manager Brandon Hyde said getting an extra arm in the bullpen was a greater priority than keeping Bannon around as position-player depth. Reliever Logan Gillaspie was called up from Norfolk to replace Bannon, who appeared in four games and went 2-for-14 with five strikeouts during his brief time in the big leagues.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Will ramp up quickly

McCutchen is expected to get back up to speed quickly once he's activated from the COVID-19 injured list, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. McCutchen has been on the IL since May 7, but manager Craig Counsell expects him to be back in action for the Brewers shortly after he's cleared to return. "It'll be a quick ramp-up," said Counsell. "This is not a long process for him to get back ready but we have to get him back in the building." The former MVP was hitting .240 with two homers, 14 RBI, three stolen bases and 11 runs scored through 25 games prior to landing on the injured list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Chargers' Zack Bailey: Claimed off waivers by Bolts

The Chargers claimed Bailey off waivers Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Bailey mostly operated as a practice-squad player during his time in Washington last year and was waived following a wave of UDFA signings. The 26-year-old offensive guard will likely be a long shot to make the Chargers' initial 53-man roster for the 2022 campaign.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jandel Gustave: To miss approximately six weeks

Gustave is expected to miss around six weeks while recovering from a right hamstring strain, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gustave was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday, and the injury will sideline him for at least the next month and a half. J.C Mejia figures to take his place in the bullpen, but he's unlikely to see many high-levearge opportunities with Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader holding down the back end.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Saints' Eric Wilson: Inks deal

Wilson signed a contract with the Saints on Monday. Wilson spent time with the Texans and Eagles last season after spending the previous four with the Vikings. He played in 14 games in 2021, recording 46 tackles, a pass defensed and an interception. Wilson should help provide depth to the Saints' linebacker unit this upcoming season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Facing multi-week absence

Lowe said Tuesday that he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back and won't be available to resume baseball activities for at least three weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even if Lowe is cleared for baseball activities in the first week of June...
TAMPA, FL

