ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Do you need a graduate degree to compete right now? Probably not

By Anna Helhoski, NerdWallet, Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tsSNd_0fe9M9V200

(NerdWallet) – More U.S. workers than ever hold a graduate degree. Years of intensifying job requirements and headlines declaring a master’s “the new bachelor’s degree” nudged a record number of students into grad school.

And yet more well-paying jobs no longer require a college degree at all. In this tight labor market, do college grads need a master’s degree to compete? Maybe not.

“We have all reduced our almost obsession with the master’s degree,” says Johnny C. Taylor Jr., CEO and president of the Society for Human Resource Management.

Anecdotal and statistical evidence shows employers were already pulling back degree requirements even before the pandemic: Data from a job market analysis done by the Burning Glass Institute show a reduction in middle-skills and high-skills requirements — jobs that require more education than a high school diploma — from 2017 to 2019.

If fewer employers are requiring grad degrees to gain entrance to good jobs, prospective students should assess whether advanced degrees are worth taking on debt.

Some fields still require advanced degrees

Advanced degrees are still the key to entering certain professions: Medicine, law and teaching come to mind. In other fields, as long as you can convey you have the skills an employer is looking for, you can get a job without an advanced degree, says Brad Hershbein, senior economist and deputy director of research for the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Advanced degrees could hedge against a recession

Employers are likely reducing education requirements to fill slots, which can be difficult in a tight labor market like this one, experts say. But that doesn’t mean it will last.

“Nobody can quite explain what we’re going through now; I think everyone thinks it’s temporary,” says Gordon Lafer, a professor in the Labor Education & Research Center at the University of Oregon.

Holding an advanced degree could provide a safeguard for the future. If the economic tide turns, Taylor says, the degree becomes a differentiator.

Advanced degrees tend to correlate with lower unemployment rates compared with bachelor’s or associate degrees. But generally, any degree acts as a buffer against unemployment.

During the Great Recession, those with bachelor’s degrees and higher were more likely to keep their jobs, according to 2014 research by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. The same goes for job retention during the early days of the pandemic, according to June 2020 data from The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Graduate programs don’t always pay off

What consumers need is data that show program-specific outcomes like graduates’ employment rates and average salaries. These are woefully difficult to find. For example, the College Scorecard, a data tool from the U.S. Department of Education, which provides information on outcomes like graduation rates and post-graduate salaries, doesn’t include graduate-level data by major.

The lack of transparency makes it harder for prospective students to make an informed decision. And that could lead some to end up with debt they’re unable to repay.

“Not everyone realizes there’s a risk that it’s a bad financial investment,” says Hershbein.

Graduate loan debt has reached an all-time high, according to data from the federal government and think tanks like the Center for American Progress and Brookings. Unlike undergraduate loans, which have stricter limits on the amount of debt students can take on annually, federal Grad PLUS and private graduate loans allow students to borrow up to the cost of attendance, so it’s easier to rack up debt.

Your earnings after attaining a grad degree will largely depend on your field and employer. Outcomes in some fields are easier to predict than in others, says Hershbein.

“Teachers’ master’s degrees are carefully calibrated; based on union contracts they know what the pay is going to be,” says Hershbein. But outcomes for master’s in areas like public policy or fine arts are more of an unknown, he adds.

Master’s programs are not all equal

Where you get your degree also matters. “If you’re getting an online master’s degree from the University of Phoenix it will pay off less than a master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania,” Hershbein says.

Taylor says the nature of remote learning during the pandemic erased some of the bias around online programs, but employer preference is still skewed toward degrees from elite colleges.

“I think we have to be honest with ourselves: There’s always an elitism that plays itself into the hiring process,” says Taylor.

For graduate students, attending a highly selective university might help them make professional connections to more easily get a job. And grad programs are “cash cows” for universities, says Hershbein. Universities count on the prestige of their undergraduate degrees to attract graduate students into expensive programs.

Students then rack up exorbitant debt for degrees that might not pay off.

An estimated 40% of master’s degree programs do not pay off at all, according to February 2022 data from the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, a nonprofit think tank.

The uncertainty means prospective students will need to do some legwork to prevent graduate school from harming their finances more than it helps their employment prospects. That means graduate applicants should:

  • Start with the graduate program costs on a school’s website.
  • Search earnings and entry-level degree requirements for occupations using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook.
  • Scour other tools that list program types and outcomes by degree level including the Wall Street Journal and the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

19-year-old arrested in teen’s fatal shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 19-year-old has been arrested for murder in the fatal shooting of a teenager in Savannah, police announced Tuesday. the Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced Tuesday. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), on Feb. 28 in the late afternoon, officers responded to the 400 block of McKenzie Place where they […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
WSAV News 3

Georgia parole board declines to halt killer’s execution

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s parole board on Monday declined to halt the execution of a man who killed an 8-year-old girl 46 years ago. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. killed the girl and raped her 10-year-old friend after abducting them as they walked home from school in Cobb County, just outside Atlanta, on May 4, 1976. […]
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Obama’s, Chesky announce $100 million college scholarship

Editor’s note: The video above was provided by the Obama Foundation. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday, former President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO, announced the Voyager Scholarship, The Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service. Funded by a $100 million personal contribution from Chesky to the Obama Foundation, the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Graduate Degree#Graduate School#Graduate Students#College#Nerdwallet
WSAV News 3

4 sentenced, 4 indicted on federal gun charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Four defendants from the area were recently sentenced on federal charges, including illegal firearms possession. Meanwhile, four others were named in federal indictments this month as a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a nationwide program that aims to address the most violent crime problems in a community. “Our aggressive stance toward […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
WSAV News 3

Georgia Southern students rally for reproductive rights

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – In the wake of the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion suggesting Roe v. Wade might be overturned, young people are are taking a stand on the issue. On Sunday, a couple dozen demonstrators took to the steps of the Bulloch County Courthouse to protest what they call a life-changing decision made […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Can we get rid of tipping? What’s the alternative?

(KTLA) – Americans widely believe tipping is an effective tool for incentivizing and rewarding good service. But that’s not always the case. Researchers have found that 85% of Americans admit they’re just following the social norm when they leave a tip. That is, they’ll tip regardless of service quality – because everyone else does. “Ultimately, […]
ECONOMY
WSAV News 3

‘Doctor Strange 2’ keeps hold on top spot in 2nd weekend

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” stayed on top of the box office charts during its second weekend in theaters, earning an additional $61 million from North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday. With $688 million in global grosses, it’s already one of the highest grossing films of the pandemic and the […]
MOVIES
WSAV News 3

Police arrest suspect in deadly Savannah stabbing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect they say stabbed a man to death Tuesday morning in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the stabbing happened at an apartment in the 500 block of W. 36th Street. Police said James Miller, 51 was suffering serious injuries when officers arrived. He was taken to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

School board candidate forum tackle questions from students, educators

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Candidates running for school board faced off again Tuesday evening and fielded questions from students and educators. The public forum kicked off at 6:30 p.m. at St. Phillip Monumental AME Church on Jefferson Street. Students and educators from across the county submitted their questions beforehand. Board president candidates debating include: Roger […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Supermarket shooter sought Black neighborhood, official says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white 18-year-old who shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had researched the local demographics while looking for places with a high concentration of Black residents, arriving there at least a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance, law enforcement officials said Sunday. Authorities said the gunman shot, in total, 11 […]
BUFFALO, NY
WSAV News 3

K-9 featured in Netflix’s ‘Rescued by Ruby’ euthanized

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island dog whose inspiring story of going from shelter dog to lifesaving police K-9 became the subject of a recent Netflix movie has been euthanized. State Police said Sunday K-9 Ruby was put down Friday following a “sudden, acute, and untreatable illness.” She was 11 years old. Col. Darnell Weaver, superintendent […]
ANIMALS
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy