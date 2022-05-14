ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

20 injured in Milwaukee shootings after Bucks playoff game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP): Twenty people were injured in two shootings in downtown Milwaukee near an entertainment district where thousands had been watching the Bucks play the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals, authorities said.

None of the injuries from either shooting after Friday night’s game were believed to be life-threatening.

The first shooting, involving three victims, occurred adjacent to the Deer District — an entertainment district with numerous bars and restaurants where large crowds often assemble to watch major sporting events.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said authorities took two people to a hospital, a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, and a third person drove to a hospital. Police said a 29-year-old man was in custody.

Seventeen more people were injured in a second shooting about two hours later, which happened a few blocks away. Ten people were taken into custody and nine guns were recovered, WTMJ-TV reported.

There was no immediate indication whether the two shootings were related or involved fans who were watching the game.

Witnesses told WTMJ-TV that they saw a fight outside a bar following the basketball game.

Bill Reinemann, a parking attendant at lot adjacent to Deer District, said he heard gunshots but didn’t see anyone get shot or see the shooter during the earlier shooting.

“It sounded like six to eight gunshots,” he said “It was close.”

After the shots were fired, scores of fans began running toward the Deer District, he said.

Reinemann, who has worked the lot for 18 years, remained at his post even as fearful Bucks fans ran past him.

“I sat in my chair here the whole while,” he said.

“The incident took place outside of the Deer District area. We direct all questions to the Milwaukee Police Department,” Bucks spokesman Barry Baum said.

Boston defeated Milwaukee in the game to force a Game 7 of the series Sunday night in Boston.

Eight people shot in Rockford in one week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday morning’s shooting on Rockford’s Seminary Street marked the sixth shooting investigation in just one week. Three people were shot early Sunday morning in the 1400 block of Seminary Street. A woman was shot on Trenton Avenue, south of Washington Park, on Saturday night. A 14-year-old was shot on Blaisdell Street […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Police find shooting victim on N. Alpine Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police said a 27-year-old man was found on N. Alpine Road suffering from gunshot wounds, around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 300 block of Wood Road after shots were heard. They found spent shell casings and a residence that had been struck […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Stefanie Johnson wins PWBA Rockford Open

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Stefanie Johnson was composed while bowling for the championship at the PWBA Rockford Open Sunday evening until she clinched the championship. Johnson, from McKinney, Texas, knelt down in tears when a strike in the tenth frame gave her the title and a victory over Liz Kuhlkin. Johnson won the stepladder finals the hard […]
ROCKFORD, IL
