Auburn assistant coach Steven Pearl was recognized as one of the nation’s “most impactful” high major college basketball assistants. Pearl, who has been on Auburn’s staff for the last eight seasons, was one of 50 assistants from across the country to be honored by Silver Waves Media, which annual surveys people across the profession to recognize assistant coaches at the high- and mid-major level. Pearl was one of eight SEC assistants to make the list this year.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO