Horseheads, NY

Successful ‘I Love My Park Day’ event held on Catharine Valley Trail

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago

Friends of the Catharine Valley Trail (FCVT) hosted volunteers at two sites along the Catharine Valley Trail on Saturday, May 7 as part of I Love My Park Day. The annual event aims to improve and enhance New York’s state parks and historic sites and bring visibility to the entire state...

www.fingerlakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

