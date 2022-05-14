Two bikers in critical condition after fight at bar escalates to shooting

SAN ANTONIO - Police have made an arrest related to the burning of a cell phone tower on the far West side of town last year. Coley Lane Dupre, 19, has been taken into custody and charged with arson for her role in the cell phone tower fire that happened on May 24, 2021 in the 1800 block of Hunt Lane. According to an arrest report, the Texas Rangers investigated the suspicious fire and found someone willing to speak about it. The witness waived her rights and agreed to speak with investigators about the fire and who was involved. Police learned that Dupre was with the man who was seen on surveillance footage wearing an orange shirt and white hard hat, as he set a fire inside the cell phone tower, causing damage to the structure. That man has been identified as Sean Smith, 28, and he is said to possess anti-government views and has a mission to burn down 5G cell phone towers, according to the affidavit.

