Pennsylvania State

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed state Sen. Doug Mastriano for Pennsylvania governor for the Republican ticket ahead of Tuesday's primary.

WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Senator Doug Mastriano, the Republican frontrunner in the race for Governor of Pennsylvania, welcomed the endorsement of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump on Saturday. Statement from Mastriano following endorsement:. “I'm honored to receive the endorsement from President Trump, today. But the honor is...

www.wgal.com

