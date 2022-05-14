ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

STP issues precautionary boil order for Cross Gates Water System Saturday

an17.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, May 14, 2022 the free chlorine residual in the Cross Gates distribution system temporarily dropped below the required regulatory minimum. This was caused by a mechanical failure of one of the chlorine pumps. The defective pump has been replaced and disinfection is being restored. However, as an abundance of caution...

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

Related
postsouth.com

Owners of electric vehicles, hybrids may have to pay an annual fee to use Louisiana roads

Louisiana's electric and hybrid vehicle owners could be charged an annual road usage fee under a bill that cleared the state House of Representatives. Supporters of Baton Rouge Rep. Barbara Freiberg's House Bill 1031 argue current EV and hybrid owners are getting a free ride on Louisiana's roads and bridges because they either pay no gasoline taxes or a reduced amount in the case of hybrids.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Slidell Independent

Council, Cooper find moratorium compromise

SLIDELL – The St. Tammany Parish Council and Parish President Mike Cooper came to a compromise agreement on the controversial topic of a parish building moratorium when they agreed with a revised version of a zoning density. With a unanimous vote of 14-0, the council approved a temporary moratorium...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Government
postsouth.com

‘Above normal’ hurricane season predicted for Louisiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards joined members of his cabinet and federal partners to encourage Louisiana residents to prepare for hurricane season, which begins in 28 days and is forecast to be “above normal.”. Each year, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness hosts a Rehearsal of Concept...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Stp#Rolling Boil#Cross Gates Water System#Boil Advisory#Custome
wrjwradio.com

Firearms Located During Traffic Stop of Man Claiming to be from Picayune

A traffic stop, which occurred on Interstate 59 last week, resulted in three illegally possessed firearms being taken off the streets. At approximately midnight, May 12th , a deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Highway Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on a northbound black Mercedes sedan on I-59. The driver of the vehicle, Travis M. Kild, age 41,
PICAYUNE, MS
fox8live.com

Judge rules St. Tammany man wrongfully arrested

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The attorney for a former St. Tammany sheriff’s deputy says a federal judge has given them a major victory. Jerry Rogers sued the sheriff’s office for alleged criminal defamation after he was arrested for criticizing the sheriff and his handling of the Nannette Krentel murder case five years ago.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Feliciana, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: East Feliciana; St. Helena The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Wilkinson County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Amite County in southern Mississippi * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 618 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gloster, or 12 miles west of Liberty, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clinton, Centreville, Gloster, Wilson, Norwood and Felps. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

8 indicted for human smuggling off coast of Grand Isle

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), eight individuals linked to an attempt to smuggle 24 people from Honduras were indicted this week. Officials say the eight are accused of participating in an international scheme to smuggle undocumented individuals into Louisiana aboard a vessel called “Pop.”
GRAND ISLE, LA
postsouth.com

Louisiana State Police reports man killed in one-vehicle crash

A crash near the boundary of West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes took the life of a Baton Rouge man early Saturday. Woodrow Vaughn Jr., 34, died in the single-vehicle crash on La. 988 south of Addis, according to Sgt. Dustin Dwight, a spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop A.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

9 Privileges That Louisiana Residents Have

Louisiana is such a unique place to live, especially South Louisiana. I know that there are some bad things that happen in our state but overall this is a pretty good place to call home. Only in Louisiana made a listing of the 9 privileges Louisianians have that the rest...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 16:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. If on or near waterwats, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana North central Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 425 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Belle Chasse, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Orleans, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Marrero, Gretna, Jean Lafitte, Woodmere, Terrytown, Meraux, Poydras, Estelle and Violet. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Louisiana

Louisiana is often thought of as a cultural melting pot, and with good reason. The state is home to a diverse array of cultures, all of which are represented in its food, music, and architecture. Cajun and Creole cultures, in particular, have had a significant impact on the state, and can be seen in everything from the way people speak to the food that they eat.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy