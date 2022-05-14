ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Showers and storms possible this weekend

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Very warm this evening with a stray shower or storm later tonight, temperatures will fall to the low 60s.

Rain and storms will develop Monday morning. A few isolated storms could become severe, especially in our eastern counties. Storms could produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, strong winds, and hail. Lingering showers will follow this line of heavier rain, storms for midday with clearing by the late afternoon. Cooler and breezy behind the front Monday afternoon, temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

Much nicer weather is expected on Tuesday with dry, comfortable conditions along with sunshine and highs around 70 degrees.

STAY WITH US as we continue to follow this flood warning.

Pittsburgh, PA
