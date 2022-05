Thousands of bikers came together in Southern Illinois Sunday for the 30th annual Blessing of the Bikes at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace near Alto Pass. The first Blessing of the Bikes took place the first year there was a paved road to the cross. That year founders say about ninety-eight bikers attended. Every year since, they say it doubled.

ALTO PASS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO