BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Police in Bloomfield are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a school bus Tuesday morning. The driver of the car was killed. Police said the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Blue Hills Avenue involving a school bus and a single car. The bus was slowing down and pulling to the right when the crash happened. The bus had not yet come to a complete stop when the Acura hit the read of the bus.

BLOOMFIELD, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO