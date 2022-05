The Carolina Panthers do not have a clear-cut starting quarterback on their roster, and apparently they remain in the market for one. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Sunday that the Panthers are still looking to acquire a veteran quarterback. They drafted former Ole Miss star Matt Corral in the third round and will likely give him a chance to compete for the starting job. Sam Darold may also get another shot, but Carolina is keeping tabs on Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO