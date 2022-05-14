ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

COLLEGE REPORT: Archambo stars with arm, bat; Hewitt produces with stick; Pattison wins

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
A.J. Archambo’s fiery arm and smokin’ bat continue to help fire up the Oral Roberts University baseball attack.

The Bartlesville High graduate and Golden Eagle senior both tossed and swatted with authority during the past few games while the Eagles improved to 31-15 overall and 13-5 in the Summit Conference.

In ORU’s 31st win — an 8-7 edging of Central Arkansas — Archambo doubled, singled and scored a run.

Also contributing in a major way was another former Bartlesville Bruin diamond icon Jakob Hall.

Hall — a true freshman — threw one shutout inning in late relief, walking one and striking out two of the four batters he faced.

That was Hall’s lone action the past four games.

Meanwhile, Archambo made a big contribution in a 14-0 rout of St. Thomas — ORU’s 30th win.

He belted a homer and single, drove in four runs and scored twice.

Archambo singled and stole a base in a 4-3 defeat to St. Thomas.

The game before that, the right-handed throwing Archambo pitched four innings of middle relief and allowed only one earned run while issuing no walks and striking out five.

———

The true freshman continued to deliver for the nationally-ranked squad.

In an 11-4 win against S. Arkansas University Tech she singled and pilfered a bag.

Murray State hammered National Park, 7-0, while Hewitt bashed a hit and drove in a run.

———

Carolina Pattison (Bartlesville)

Lee University softball

Pattison improved to 3-0 in the circle during a 7-5 triumph against Montevallo.

She started and worked 4.1 innings of four-hit, four-run ball, with one walk issued, to improve to 3-0.

——-

Jace Kaminaka (Caney, Kan.)

Wichita State baseball

Kaminska suffered the pitching setback in a 7-4 loss to Houston.

Kaminska (2-7) struck out eight batters in six innings and gave up only two walks.

——

Elena Fries (Bartlesville)

Rogers State women’s golf

Fries battled to 21st place (18:57.66) in the 5K at the MIAA Championships.

——

Harald Borg (Bartlesville)

St. Olaf baseball

Borg lashed a hit, scored a run and plated a tally during a 10-3 loss to Gustavus.

