ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

House committee approves ‘public safety’ measures that could expand cash bail in Ohio

By Nick Evans Ohio Capital Journal
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

The House criminal justice committee passed two measures Wednesday that could lead to a greater reliance on cash bail. Meanwhile, lawmakers amended a different bail reform measure to set explicit limits on the calculation of cash bail. Although the proposals appear to be at cross-purposes, advocates are hoping the two could work together.

The proposals which would expand cash bail direct judges to consider “public safety” when setting the dollar amount for pre-trial release. They come in direct response to a state supreme court decision which drew a distinction between monetary and non-monetary conditions. Public safety is a valid criterion for the latter but not the former, the court determined.

Shortly after the committee approved the measures, Justice Pat DeWine, a Republican who was in the minority in that supreme court decision, took the unusual step of issuing a statement applauding it as “an important step to restoring common sense and protecting the public.”

“This constitutional amendment would allow Ohio citizens to decide whether community safety and the rights of victims can be considered when setting the bail amount for people accused of violent crimes like murder and rape,” he continued. “Judges play an important role in protecting the community and it makes no sense to limit their ability to consider this important information.”

Lawmakers have fast-tracked the effort at least in part to get a “law and order” style proposal on the ballot this November as the Supreme Court’s partisan balance could potentially change from Republican to Democratic.

DeWine is one of the justices defending his seat.

“This is merely a political activity,” Rep. David Leland, D-Columbus, argued after the committee hearing.

“It’s something to do with the ire of the majority over what’s been going on in the redistricting process and the Ohio Supreme Court, and also the fact that you have so many Supreme Court Justices up for election in November. I think it’s a combination of both,” he said.

Leland’s own bail reform measure has been in the works for almost a year with input from both sides of the aisle. Instead of embracing cash bail, his proposal expands the list of crimes for which defendants can be held without bail of any kind. Under an amendment approved Wednesday, it also lowers the evidentiary standard prosecutors must meet for pre-trial detention. If a judge does set cash bail, the proposal sets a $200 floor and a ceiling of one quarter of the defendant’s monthly income.

The other measure didn’t pass through committee without changes either. On Wednesday, lawmakers approved an amendment which adds “and any other factor the general assembly may prescribe,” to the legislative language. Leland argued that provision could create a path for the two measures to work in concert if both became law.

“The Ohio House of Representatives would be directing the court that they could not impose bail any higher than the amounts that were enumerated in the statute, which are 25% of a person’s wages after some deductions and a floor of $200,” he explained. “So that would pretty much eliminate the problem that we have, as far as bail keeping poor and middle-income people in jail just because they can’t afford the bail.”

In effect, politically-minded members would get a tough-on-crime ballot measure to run on in the fall, while wonky, reform-minded members would get a long-sought revision of Ohio’s bail system.

With the measure directing judges to consider public safety moving out of committee in the House, and getting its first hearing in the Senate earlier this week, the proposal is on a glide path to the ballot. Lawmakers still need to muster supermajorities in both chambers, but they are moving deliberately. Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican seeking reelection this fall, has lent his backing to the push as well.

Leland’s measure is less certain. A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers are the House and Senate are working on the idea, and they’ve got the support of an array of outside interest groups from across the political spectrum. The ACLU, which has been concerned with bail reform for years is on board, but so are conservative, fiscally-minded groups like Americans for Prosperity and the Buckeye Institute.

Buckeye research fellow Greg Lawson admits passing the two ideas separately isn’t their preferred course, but he’s optimistic it could work.

“We’d love to see these packages happen at the same time,” he said. “Of course, that’s sometimes difficult to do here at the Statehouse, but that would be definitely what we would like to see, because I think the way the amendment was modified today, and the way the bills are working, they can work seamlessly together.”

With the House criminal justice committee favorably reporting the measure expanding cash bail, Wednesday, the proposal could go to the House floor as early as next week.

Comments / 0

Related
Athens Messenger

Athens voters pass public safety, capital improvements levy

Voters Tuesday approved a measure that will help construct a new fire station and new equipment for the Athens Fire Department. With all 21 precincts eligible to vote on the levy reporting, the measure gained the support of Athens voters with 823 voting for the tax increase and 562 voting against it. Those totals include the absentee numbers. The public safety capital improvements tax increase of one half a percent...
ATHENS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Pat Dewine
Person
David Leland
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Ohio House#Cash Bail#Ohio Attorney General#State Supreme Court#Republican
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Athens Messenger

JobsOhio says it’s not a public entity, but is that true?

Ohio’s economic developer, JobsOhio, is quick to say it’s a private, non-profit corporation and it’s quick to add that its hundreds of millions of dollars are private as well. “JobsOhio is a private nonprofit corporation wholly funded by an independent private source — the profits from the JobsOhio Beverage System (JOBS) liquor enterprise — that JobsOhio purchased in 2013 and manages today,” is how it describes its “unique funding model” on its website. ...
OHIO STATE
Athens Messenger

Lawyers, abortion advocates prepare for ‘sea change’ from Roe v. Wade decision

The leak of a draft opinion appearing to spell drastic changes to abortion legalization in the country has caused many Ohio abortion advocates to accept what they’d been expecting for months. Roe v. Wade may be overturned this summer by the U.S. Supreme Court, and rather than deny what they’ve anticipated since the court took up anti-abortion legislation in a number of states, Dr. Jessie Hill of Case Western Reserve University said a more realistic tack is necessary. ...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
Athens Messenger

Lawmaker proposed $300m handout to nursing homes; then raised $52,000 from their liaisons

An Ohio lawmaker last year proposed allocating $300 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds, divvied up among Ohio’s nursing homes with no strings attached. Ten days later, Rep. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, received a $13,200 campaign contribution from the CEO of a chain of 59 nursing homes, $13,200 from his business partner, and another $13,200 from the CEO’s wife.
OHIO STATE
Athens Messenger

DeWine, Whaley, Vance, Ryan prevail in Athens County

As the State of Ohio went in Tuesday’s primary election, so did Athens County. At least in the major races for each party’s nominee for Governor and U.S. Senate. Unofficial results from the Athens County Board of Elections show county voters supported incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine and Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Nan Whaley, by large margins. ...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
670
Followers
1K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy