Wichita, KS

One dead in east Wichita crash

By Knss Staff
 3 days ago

One person is dead and three others are injured in an overnight pair of crashes on eastbound Kellogg.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday, just east of Woodlawn. Wichita Police say a 48-year-old woman was driving a sport utility vehicle when she lost control, struck the median and rolled over. She had serious injuries while a 28-year-old male passenger was uninjured.

A woman who witnessed the wreck stopped and began rendering when an eastbound motorcycle with two occupants struck her then hit the SUV. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene while a female passenger was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The woman struck by the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound Kellogg was closed for several hours after the accident. The names of the victims have not been released.

