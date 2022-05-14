Historic SLU season comes to end in Southland Tournament Championship game

Timothy Steven Williams, age 56 of Covington, entered eternal rest unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon on May 11, 2022 at his home. He was born in Jackson, Mississippi on October 11, 1965 to Thomas Williams and Carol Bozant Williams. He is survived by his wife Rebecca Blackwell Williams, his loving children Michael Williams, Blake Williams, and Gracie Williams, his father, Lamar, his sister Virginia (Bill) Earley and brother Tom (Raquel) Williams, and the son-in-law of Oscar and Patsy Blackwell. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. Timothy is preceded in death by his mother, Carol and brother, Ted. A native of Jackson, longtime resident of Tupelo, Mississippi, and resident of Covington, Tim graduated from Wingfield High School in Jackson, Mississippi. After high school, he attended and graduated from the University of Mississippi. In lieu of flowers kindly consider, memorial contributions in memory of Timothy Steven Williams to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-805-5856; https://www.stjude.org/.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO