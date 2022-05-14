Historic SLU season comes to end in Southland Tournament Championship game
By Press Release from SLU Athletics
3 days ago
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University softball team’s record-setting 2022 season came to an end with a 10-4 loss to McNeese in the Southland Conference Tournament championship game Friday afternoon at North Oak Park. Southeastern finished the campaign with a 40-16 overall record, setting a new...
HAMMOND, La. – Five members of the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team earned a spot on the Southland All-Conference squads announced Tuesday by the league office. Preston Faulkner earned first-team honors. Second-team honors went to Bryce Grizzaffi and Will Kinzeler. Gage Trahan picked up third-team honors while both Grizzaffi...
BRYAN, Texas – Logan Kuehn fired an even par 72 for the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team Tuesday during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Golf Regionals in Bryan, Texas at Traditions Club (par-72, 7,146 yards). Kuehn, out of Lake Charles, Louisiana, scattered four...
Once a highly-regarded recruit for Grambling State, Noah Bodden has picked a transfer portal destination very close to his former program.
Keyon Martin thought for some time that he’d never play for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns. Back in 2018, his Deerfield Beach High School (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) football team visited Lafayette on a summer tour of potential college destinations. “They didn’t want me back then,” laughed the 5-foot-10, 165-pound...
HAMMOND, La. –Southeastern Louisiana University student-athlete Meagan Scuderi was named to the Southland Conference Beach Volleyball All-Academic team, the league office announced Monday. A junior from Metairie, Louisiana, Scuderi owns a 3.96 GPA in Kinesiology and is a two-time member of the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll. Teaming...
"I can't let you leave." That's what LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly told Union Parish High School running back Trey Holly - a key in-state target - during his unofficial visit to campus this spring. Turns out, Kelly meant it. On Sunday the nation's No. 2 all-purpose back announced his commitment to ...
Eighth-seeded University High took the underdog’s role and ran all the way to the title game. This time, Vandebilt Catholic limited the Cubs’ options. There was no where to run or hide as the third-seeded Terriers scored nine runs over the final two innings to claim a 12-2 six-inning victory U-High in the Division II final played Sunday night at Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond.
There’s been so much chatter recently around Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning and where he’ll attend college next year that it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that he still has another year of high school ahead of him. Manning recently discussed how he’s feeling...
Martin Augustus Frazier, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, May 4, 2022, at the age of 63. He was born on May 23, 1958 in Beaufort, North Carolina. A former graduate and football standout at East Carteret High School, Martin enjoyed working as a longshoreman and fisherman in the Carteret County area and Louisiana. A natural jokester, Martin leaves many fun-filled and cherished memories to remember him by.
Kara Anderson Chaney passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana at the age of 49. She was born on Friday, January 19, 1973, in Hammond, Louisiana and resided in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Kara is survived by her daughters, Bethany Anderson and Kalissa Chaney; sister, Ronette Anderson; and granddaughter,...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you attended a Catholic Mass over the weekend, you probably heard that some pastors are retiring or moving to another church in the diocese. Over the weekend, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge announced these changes in a document. Bishop Michael Duca...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A world champion duck decoy carver from Terrebonne Parish has a new masterpiece in the middle of his living room. It’s a life-sized bald eagle. Curtis Fabre has lived most of his life along by Bayou Terrebonne. He was born in Montegut 93 years ago. And that’s where he first learned about making duck decoys from his father.
We received 532 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! There were several funny dirty bird recipes and clever chicken references. Our winner took the top spot by creatively combining flying and honey to soar to the top! Great job, everyone!. As always, when we have duplicate entries, and...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City governments in Louisiana have struggled to stop folks from throwing their old tires wherever they please. Now, state leaders are stepping in to offer a solution. Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, said he first heard of the problem happening out in rural areas during...
Mary Adele “Delly” Blouin Borne of Mandeville, Louisiana passed away on May 8, 2022 at the age of 69. Delly is survived by her loving partner of over 2 decades, Chuck Monlezun; daughter Claire Borne; daughter, Amy Campo and her husband, Clinton; her six granddaughters, Mia, Madelyn, Courtney, Molly, Caroline, and Carly; her sister, Michelle Authement and her husband, John; her brother, Mark Blouin and his wife, Diana; her brother, J. Michael Blouin Sr. and his wife, Joan; her former husband, Jules Borne Jr., as well as numerous other family and friends.
Louisiana could spend $700 million on three southern Louisiana mega projects next year and $150 million on existing roads after a Senate Committee did its weekend work on the state's budget bills. The Senate Finance Committee doubled the previous allocations to Interstate 49 South in Lafayette and a new Lake...
Evelyn Malissa Temple Hunt entered Heaven peacefully in her sleep on May. 12, 2022 in Vicksburg, Ms. She was born Sept 16, 1925 in Pike County, Miss. to William Ferguson and. She graduated from St. Mary of the Pines School (sisters of Notre Dame) in. 1943 and soon afterward went...
Timothy Steven Williams, age 56 of Covington, entered eternal rest unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon on May 11, 2022 at his home. He was born in Jackson, Mississippi on October 11, 1965 to Thomas Williams and Carol Bozant Williams. He is survived by his wife Rebecca Blackwell Williams, his loving children Michael Williams, Blake Williams, and Gracie Williams, his father, Lamar, his sister Virginia (Bill) Earley and brother Tom (Raquel) Williams, and the son-in-law of Oscar and Patsy Blackwell. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. Timothy is preceded in death by his mother, Carol and brother, Ted. A native of Jackson, longtime resident of Tupelo, Mississippi, and resident of Covington, Tim graduated from Wingfield High School in Jackson, Mississippi. After high school, he attended and graduated from the University of Mississippi. In lieu of flowers kindly consider, memorial contributions in memory of Timothy Steven Williams to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-805-5856; https://www.stjude.org/.
Marion Saragusa Gaspard, age 87 of Madisonville, passed away peacefully in Covington, LA on May 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native New Orleanian, born and raised in the French Quarter during the Great Depression by parents of Italian descent. Marion devoted her life to her...
