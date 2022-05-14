ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Spring Garden Street shooting leaves 2 injured in Greensboro

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HXpVs_0fe9J2MA00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been injured in a shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Police came to 4117 Spring Garden Street at 3:15 a.m. after getting reports of an aggravated assault in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lLe7r_0fe9J2MA00
Area surrounding 4117 Spring Garden Street (Google Maps)

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two unnamed victims each suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment for their injuries, there is no update on their condition at this time.

There is also no information available on a suspect or motive for the shooting at this time as well.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

Related
WYFF4.com

Workers stab each other in fight at NC fast-food restaurant

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two workers at a North Carolina fast-food restaurant stabbed each after getting into a fight, police said. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The Asheboro Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to a reported stabbing at a Wendy’s restaurant, news outlets reported.
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Injuries reported after Winston-Salem mobile home fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Injuries were reported after a mobile home fire on Tuesday in Winston-Salem, according to Forsyth County 911 officials. The call reporting the fire on Joyner Manor Drive came in at 4:49 p.m. It is unknown at this time how many people are hurt. The extent of the injuries is also unknown. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Student hit by car in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A student was hit by a car in Winston-Salem near Simon G. Atkins Academic & Technology High School on Tuesday. FOX8 is told the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run. The student reportedly has minor injuries. There is no suspect information at this time. This is a developing story.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
jocoreport.com

Double Homicide Suspect Found Dead In Field

SMITHFIELD – A man wanted for a double homicide Monday morning in Fayetteville was found dead in a field off S. Brightleaf Boulevard in Smithfield this morning (Tuesday). Rhaim Mosies Santiago, age 29, with a last known address in Clayton, died from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound. Santiago was wanted by Fayetteville Police on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree kidnapping, and one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
SMITHFIELD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: 40-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 40-year-old man was shot and killed in Statesville Tuesday morning, sparking an investigation, according to police. The Statesville Police Department responded to Fifth Street, off of South Center Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim outside a vehicle. The victim has been identified as Breon...
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Spring Garden#Crime Stoppers#Mobile#Violent Crime#Wghp#Citizens
wfdd.org

Seven people wounded by gunfire in Winston-Salem Sunday night

Two possibly linked shootings that began at a Winston-Salem park Sunday night left seven people wounded, police say. Police believe the shootings started at Fairview Park, where more than 50 rounds were fired from multiple guns. A second exchange of gunfire occurred a short time later on East 25th Street.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC woman set own house on fire, deputies say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington woman is accused of setting her own house on fire, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, March 23, around 12:00 p.m., the Davidson County Emergency Communications Center was contacted by an alarm company that told them about a fire alarm activation at a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

‘You could never be prepared for a drive-by’: Witness recounts 3rd weekend shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after seven people were shot in Winston-Salem over the weekend, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.  At 7:48 p.m. on Sunday, officers first responded to a scene near Fairview Park on the 900 block of Bethlehem Lane where investigators found more than 50 spent shell casings.  Police then found […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Lexington woman arrested for intentionally setting home on fire

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington woman has been arrested after allegedly setting her own house on fire, deputies said. According to a news release, Amy Lynn Spurlock, 55, was arrested earlier this month by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office after they ended their investigation into the cause of the fire.
LEXINGTON, NC
cbs17

2nd suspect arrested in connection with deadly Zebulon robbery

ZEBULON, N.C.(WNCN) – A second suspect has been charged and arrested in the deadly shooting of a Zebulon man late last week. The Zebulon Police Department said 45-year-old Porfirio “Sasha” Rodriguez lived in an apartment behind his mother’s home on the 200 block of West Barbee Street in Zebulon. She was awoken by the sound of gunshots around 1:45 a.m. on Friday and found Rodriguez lying on the floor.
ZEBULON, NC
WBTV

CMPD: 18-year-old killed in southeast Charlotte shooting

Officer Jason Shuping was recognized posthumously for his sacrifice. Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos. Cutting-edge computer science designed to mimic the human brain is being used to create lifelike videos of an internationally famous actor, a former U.S. President, or even a world leader in the middle of a violent conflict. Hackers are now using this readily available tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency scams.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

High Point 19-year-old arrested for bringing gun to school, drug possession

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point 19-year-old is in Guilford County Jail after bringing a gun to school Tuesday afternoon, police said. According to a news release, Gavon Moore was seen on surveillance video by a school resource officer at High Point Central High School taking a gun out of his book bag and placing it into his coat.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy