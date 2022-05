A Solo man was injured late Tuesday night in an accident on Highway H five miles north of Cabool, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jimmy J. Contizano, 20, was driving an eastbound 2012 Toyota Prius that traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a sign and culvert, the patrol said. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

