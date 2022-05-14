ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Autumn

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WnAv_0fe9Hmkd00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for May 14-15 is Autumn, a 2-month-old calico kitten available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society .

Autumn came to the shelter as a stray and is one of many cats and kittens currently being cared for at the shelter, spokesperson Kathy Robinson said. As a result, there is a big need for foster homes.

“We are really, really looking for fosters,” Robinson said. “It’s the season. ‘Tis the season for kitties, and so if anyone is interested in fostering a beautiful kitten … We get a lot of them that are very young, and up until the point that they’re ready for adoption, we really need for people to kind of help us out with fostering.”

Foster and adoption applications are available on the shelter’s website, Robinson said.

The shelter also has many dogs available for adoption, and some of them will be at an event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hard Rock Cafe at Broadway at the Beach.

“We’re bringing some of our dogs there,” Robinson said. “It’s an annual event for us. It’s fun, you know, the dogs get to go out and meet people and hopefully be adopted.”

For anyone who wants to adopt or foster Autumn or any of the shelter’s other cats or kittens, they are currently being cared for at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering any of the shelter’s dogs can find them at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.

The shelter is currently open from noon until 6 p.m. seven days a week.

#Autumn
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

