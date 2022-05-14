ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, NC

Franklin County selects emergency management director

By For the Weekly
The Wake Weekly
The Wake Weekly
 3 days ago
Thorpe

LOUISBURG — Bringing more than 15 years of experience in emergency management at the federal, state and municipal levels, Nicholas Thorpe has been selected as Franklin County’s emergency management director. He will start work June 6.
“I’m excited about the direction Franklin County is heading and the opportunity to enhance its preparedness, response, and recovery capabilities to benefit everyone who lives, works, visits, and travels through our county,” Thorpe said.
Thorpe most recently served as the emergency planning and exercise specialist for CapRAC Healthcare Preparedness Coalition. He has served as a regional emergency manager for the S.C. Division of Emergency Management, radiological emergency preparedness planner for N.C. Division of Emergency Management (NCDEM), an emergency staffing manager for the Office of Public Health Preparedness in Boston, and as a legislative staff assistant in the U.S. Senate for former Texas Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchinson.
As a lead instructor for NCDEM, he has trained more than 300 first responders across the state in various FEMA courses and has trained more than 2,000 volunteers to become better prepared for and capable of assisting during special events, public health emergencies, and disasters.
“I am excited about the depth of experience in emergency planning and management that Mr. Thorpe brings to the county,” Franklin County Manager Kim Denton said.
Thorpe earned a bachelor’s degree in history from American University and a graduate certificate in Homeland Security from Texas A&M University’s Bush School of Government and Public Service. In his spare time, he enjoys refereeing high school basketball games and being a dad to his daughter, Sara Ann, 9, and his son, Nicholas Jr., 7.

