Hockey, symphony, nature: Things to do this weekend in the Rockford area

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
ROCKFORD — Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

The Rockford area is hosting a variety of indoor and outdoor activities, including a playoff game at the BMO Harris Bank Center, a Rockford Symphony Orchestra show at the Coronado Performing Arts Center and a celebration of the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County’s 100th anniversary.

IceHogs Calder Cup Playoffs

What: Game three of the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs between the Rockford IceHogs and the Chicago Wolves.

When: 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: BMO Harris Bank Center 300 Elm Street, Rockford.

Tickets: For tickets visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/rockford-icehogs

Secret Life of Butterflies

What: Native and exotic butterfly exhibit

When: Recurring weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford

To plan a visit go to https://nicholasconservatory.com/tickets

Celebrating 100 years of nature

What: Celebrate a century of protecting and enhancing Winnebago County’s natural heritage.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Hononegah Forest Preserve 80 Hononegah Road, Rockton

Cost: Free admission

About: Learn about the plants and animals that call the forest preserves home. The event will feature food, giveaways and interactive activities.

Shakespeare and the Silk Road

What: The Rockford Symphony Orchestra (RSO) continues its search for a new music director by welcoming conductor Alastair Willis to the Coronado stage.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday with a pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Coronado Performing Arts Center 314 N. Main St., Rockford

Tickets: In-person and digital tickets can be purchased at rockfordsymphony.com or by calling 815-965-0049 or visiting the RSO offices.

Murder on the Air

What: Brand new comedy written by local playwright Margaret Raether

When: Recurring weekly on Sunday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday through May 22. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Artists’ Ensemble Theater, Rockford University Clark Arts Center Cheek Theater, 5050 E. State St., Rockford

Tickets: 815-394-5004 or by going to https://artistsensemble.org/

Coming next week: City Market

What: Rockford City Market returns. More than 70 vendors are on hand selling everything from fresh produce and baked goods to arts and crafts. The event occurs every Friday throughout the summer.

When: 4 to 8:30 p.m. May 20

Where: City Market Pavillion at State and Water streets in downtown Rockford.

Ken DeCoster: kdecoster@rrstar.com; @DeCosterKen

