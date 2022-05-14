Here's why Chris Kreider snatched, threw away Mika Zibanejad's iPad on bench during game six

On the bench during game six in Pittsburgh, Mika Zibanejad was handed in iPad to watch a replay, but Chris Kreider wanted none of it.

So he yanked the device out of his teammate’s hand, and threw it behind him.

Why?

“Go ahead, you f--king threw it,” Zibanejad said to Kreider when the two were asked about it following the Rangers 5-3 win on Friday night.

Turns out, Kreider was actually being supportive at the cost of what is likely now a broken iPad.

“He was looking at the breakaway and I heard him start second-guessing his move and didn't really like that,” Kreider said. “He beat him clean, it hit the post. No need to second guess.”

Zibanejad had two goals on the night anyway, and Kreider had a go-ahead goal on a rebound from a Zibanejad shot. So it all worked out, even with Zibanejad never getting to see video of that breakaway chance.

