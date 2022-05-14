ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Here's why Chris Kreider snatched, threw away Mika Zibanejad's iPad on bench during game six

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EMMMx_0fe9HZE400

On the bench during game six in Pittsburgh, Mika Zibanejad was handed in iPad to watch a replay, but Chris Kreider wanted none of it.

So he yanked the device out of his teammate’s hand, and threw it behind him.

Why?

“Go ahead, you f--king threw it,” Zibanejad said to Kreider when the two were asked about it following the Rangers 5-3 win on Friday night.

Turns out, Kreider was actually being supportive at the cost of what is likely now a broken iPad.

“He was looking at the breakaway and I heard him start second-guessing his move and didn't really like that,” Kreider said. “He beat him clean, it hit the post. No need to second guess.”

Zibanejad had two goals on the night anyway, and Kreider had a go-ahead goal on a rebound from a Zibanejad shot. So it all worked out, even with Zibanejad never getting to see video of that breakaway chance.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Chris Kreider
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Social Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
iPad
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Youtube
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy