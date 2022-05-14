ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cousin of Amir Locke pleads guilty in homicide that set off chain reaction ending in no-knock warrant shooting

By News Talk 830 Wcco
 3 days ago

A guilty plea was completed Friday in Ramsey County Court by a Twin Cities teenager whose cousin was shot and killed while Minneapolis Police Department conducted a controversial no-knock warrant.

Those officers were looking for 18-year-old Makhi Speed, who entered the guilty plea in the death of Otis Elder.

Speed pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting one count of second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony.

As part of the plea agreement, a count of intentional second-degree murder was dropped.

He could get up to 15 years when sentenced on July 8th.

The victim family had wanted to see tougher punishment in the crime.

Following Friday's virtual hearing, Speed was ordered to an adult prison.

He had been held at the Ramsey County juvenile detention center.

Elder, 38, was shot on January 10, St. Paul police officers finding him wounded in the back on the 500 block of Prior Avenue in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood outside a music recording studio.

Elder later died at Regions Hospital.

According to court records, Elder was on a phone call and sounded like he was conducting a drug transaction when the call "abruptly ended."

Speed's cousin Amir Locke was shot and killed the morning of Feburary 2nd in a downtown Minneapolis apartment building.

The apartment belonged to Speed's brother and girlfriend, an apartment that Speed reportedly had access to.

Locke was sleeping when the officers burst in and then announced their presence.

Body cam video shows Locke under a blanket, and appearing to reach for a gun before he was shot.

The shooting drew protests and led to adjustments in how no-knock warrants are conducted.

The Hennepin County attorney's office announced that the officer who shot Locke will not be prosecuted.

Ramsey County, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bring Me The News

Hastings man charged for driving drunk with 2-year-old in vehicle

A Hastings man has been charged for allegedly driving while heavily intoxicated with a toddler in the backseat of his vehicle. Court records show that 35-year-old Matthew R. Quade faces two counts of second-degree drunken driving and one count of child endangerment. Quade was pulled over in Cottage Grove Wednesday and arrested. He has since posted bond and is due back in court on July 13.
HASTINGS, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Shot At Hopkins Apartment Building, Suspect In Custody

HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say one person was shot at an apartment building in Hopkins Monday morning. The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard, according to the Hopkins Police Department. The victim’s condition is unknown. A person was taken into custody and is being held at the Hennepin County Jail. Police said they recovered a gun. The shooter and victim “are believed to be related,” police said. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
HOPKINS, MN
740thefan.com

Millville man pleads guilty to killing father

WABASHA, Minn. – A Wabasha County man faces 36 years in prison for the killing of his father last year. Prosecutors say James Riley, 46, of Millville, pleaded guilty Friday to the March 2021 second-degree murder of 73-year-old Edward Riley. James Riley told investigators that he hit his dad in the head with a hammer, stabbed him several times, and put his body in the trunk of a car.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
KIMT

26-year-old in custody after triple stabbing Monday in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed Monday morning in Albert Lea. CK Kyle Kasio, 26, has been arrested for the stabbings. A list of charges was not immediately available. The Albert Lea Police Department says three adult males were stabbed at...
ALBERT LEA, MN
