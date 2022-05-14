Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Related
River Falls Journal
Turnovers doom River Falls boys at Eau Claire Memorial
The River Falls boys basketball team shot 50 percent from the field and had nine more rebounds than Eau Claire Memorial but couldn’t overcome 24 turnovers in a 57-48 loss to the Old Abes Friday night in Eau Claire. Joey Butz scored 26 points on 6-of-7 shooting from long...
River Falls Journal
Steven F. Heth
Steven Francis Heth, age 64, passed away December 14, 2022 in his home surrounded by his loving family, after yearlong courageous battle against cancer. Steven was born July 9, 1958 to Francis and Marion (Roe) Heth in Fort Atkinson, WI. He graduated from High School in 1976 from Lakeside Lutheran in Lake Mills, WI. After graduation he went on to earn a degree in civil engineering from U.W. Platteville. Following his college graduation he worked as a professional engineer at several consulting firms as a city engineer and project manager doing municipal projects.
River Falls Journal
Photos: House with cabin feel for sale in River Falls
Visit this beautiful home that has been extensively remodeled throughout. The long list of updates includes: new siding, new patio doors, new windows, new 3 zone hot water boiler, new flooring, new carpet, new kitchen appliances, completely remodeled bathrooms, fresh painted and much more. On the main level you will...
River Falls Journal
Christine A. Michel
Christine Ann Michel, age 62, of Hudson WI, was taken into the arms of the Lord on December 12 2022, in River Falls, WI at the Kinnic Health and Rehab, surrounded by her loving family after a strong and inspirational battle with pancreatic and liver cancer. Chris was born on...
River Falls Journal
JoAnne V. Janse
JoAnne Veronica Janse, 91, of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022. JoAnne was born in Minneapolis, MN on January 24, 1931 to Alexander and Veronica (Pawlak) Galas. In 1950, she graduated from High School. Having lost her mother around this time, she stayed with her father to help him and her younger brother, Jerry. Not soon after, she met and fell in love with Thomas Janse. The couple were married at Holy Cross Catholic Church on September 27, 1958 in NE Minneapolis. Their marriage was blessed with four children.
River Falls Journal
UWRF’s Brown named AFCA All-American
The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced its 2022 Division III Coaches' All-America Team on Tuesday, Dec. 13, with Michael Brown representing UW-River Falls on the First Team Defense. Brown, a sophomore defensive back from Victoria, Minn., started all 11 games for the Falcons in 2022 and led the WIAC...
River Falls Journal
Weekend planner: Tis the season for lots of holiday events
Time: Door opens at 5 p.m., concert at 6 p.m. Location: Hudson High School, 1501 Vine Street. Cost: Tickets are $20. Kids 12 and under are free. Tickets: Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. “We like to be home for the holidays,” reads a post on Yam Haus’ Instagram.
River Falls Journal
Ronald F. Skaggs
Ronald F. Skaggs, age 70, passed away on December 7, 2022 at Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center. He was born the son of Alva and Elaine Skaggs on June 23, 1952. Ronald worked many years for the county of Milwaukee as a custodian, his last and favorite job was at the county zoo. Ron moved to the New Richmond area and had various jobs and volunteered at Habitat for Humanity. On October 12, 2002, he married Cheryl Lokhorst. Ron was an active church member and read his Bible daily. Ron was a very likeable guy and he made friends quickly. He is remembered as a generous giver who helped people out and who had a tender heart for animals. He enjoyed many camping trips with family. Ron is preceded in death by his father, Alva Skaggs. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Skaggs; daughters, Monica (Marlon) Connor and Jessica Rodriguez; grandchildren, Peyton, Carlito, Cayden; mother, Elaine Cross; siblings, Ricky (Carolyn), Tim (Dawn), Chris, Scott (Traci), Mary, Phillip (Gail); as well as other cherished relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 am at Prairieview Covenant Church (1396 210th Ave.) in New Richmond. Service will be livestreamed via a link found at www.bakken-young.com. Visitation will also be Saturday from 9:00-11:00 am at the church. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Habitat for Humanity. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
River Falls Journal
Treating trauma; how EMDR and Brainspotting are impacting psychotherapy
Coriander Living Collective is a psychotherapy and counseling practice based out of River Falls that also offers workshops and retreats. The business has different treatments for trauma including Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Therapy, Brainspotting, and Open Floor resource-based mindful movement. Cori Hildebrandt, psychotherapist, MA, LPC WI, LPCC MN,...
Comments / 0