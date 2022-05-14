Ronald F. Skaggs, age 70, passed away on December 7, 2022 at Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center. He was born the son of Alva and Elaine Skaggs on June 23, 1952. Ronald worked many years for the county of Milwaukee as a custodian, his last and favorite job was at the county zoo. Ron moved to the New Richmond area and had various jobs and volunteered at Habitat for Humanity. On October 12, 2002, he married Cheryl Lokhorst. Ron was an active church member and read his Bible daily. Ron was a very likeable guy and he made friends quickly. He is remembered as a generous giver who helped people out and who had a tender heart for animals. He enjoyed many camping trips with family. Ron is preceded in death by his father, Alva Skaggs. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Skaggs; daughters, Monica (Marlon) Connor and Jessica Rodriguez; grandchildren, Peyton, Carlito, Cayden; mother, Elaine Cross; siblings, Ricky (Carolyn), Tim (Dawn), Chris, Scott (Traci), Mary, Phillip (Gail); as well as other cherished relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 am at Prairieview Covenant Church (1396 210th Ave.) in New Richmond. Service will be livestreamed via a link found at www.bakken-young.com. Visitation will also be Saturday from 9:00-11:00 am at the church. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Habitat for Humanity. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

