Giannis had a crazy travel last night that wasn’t called

By Alex Reimer
 3 days ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo can apparently take as many steps as he pleases.

Late in the third quarter of the Celtics’ tantalizing 108-95 win over the Bucks Friday, Antetokounmpo was driving to the hole like he has so many times before in this epic series. He bulldozed his way through the lane and banked in a layup from the right side.

The only problem is, it took several steps for him to do it.

Right foot pivot, left foot, right foot, left foot, right foot, layup!

That’s not to say Giannis got away with every call Friday. The two-time MVP was playing with four fouls for the entirety of the fourth quarter, and officials even called a charge on him with 10:16 remaining, though it was overturned.

Nonetheless, Giannis was fantastic, dropping 41 points to go along with 20 rebounds and six assists. But Jayson Tatum matched every single one of his buckets. The Celtics’ star scored 46, including 11 straight to extend their lead midway through the fourth.

Just imagine what Tatum could do if he was allowed to travel at will, too.

