Trump Endorses Mastriano for Governor

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
In the GOP Primary race for governor, Former President Donald Trump endorsed State Senator Doug Mastriano. This announcement comes days before the Tuesday election. Former President Trump said early this morning, “There is no one in Pennsylvania who has done more or fought harder, for Election Integrity than State Senator Doug...

Poll Favors John Fetterman for U.S. Senate

Four Democratic candidates are vying for the nomination into the November general election for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania’s May 17 primary. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, and Jenkintown Borough Councilor Alex Khalil will be on the ballot, and polls favor Fetterman. A Monmouth University poll released on April 27 noted that Fetterman was leading at 44%, Lamb at 23%, Kenyatta at 14%, and Khalil at 8%.
