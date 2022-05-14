Hop Highway Brew Off

From Tucked-Away Tiki Bars to Chinese Medicine-themed Watering Holes, These Hidden Haunts Are Sure to Wet your Whistle. Hyped up bars and nightclubs aren’t everyone’s cup of tea—or should we say, glass of whiskey. Some night owls prefer to fly a bit more under the radar, and fortunately for them, San Diego’s happening nightlife scene is home to several hidden bars with inventive themes and cocktails. These speakeasies can be found tucked away within popular restaurants through unassuming doors. The term speakeasy was coined based on the idea of “speaking easy” about the illegal underground bars that existed during the Prohibition Era, and though alcohol is (legally) flowing these days, the sentiment remains. Find your way in, but keep it low-key at these perfectly embellished San Diego speakeasies. Best Speakeasies San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO