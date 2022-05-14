ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Hop Highway Brew Off

northcountydailystar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait is over pre sale tickets for our 5th anniversary Hop Highway Brew Off are now available. Come out enjoy some good food, great beer, and a Hoppy good time. This year, your Vista Firefighters are proud...

northcountydailystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
northcountydailystar.com

City of Vista Movies in the Park Return for Another Summer

The FREE Movies in the Park series is hosted in the summer by the City of Vista and the County of San Diego. Come watch some of your favorite films under the stars on a large screen in Vista! Throw your favorite blanket or chair down and just relax in the city park. As soon as the sun goes down, we’ll roll the movie. The selections are based on the top results from the Movies in the Park public survey.
VISTA, CA
Coast News

County Fair to have daily 50K attendance limit, new parking options

DEL MAR — With less than three weeks remaining until the start of the 2022 San Diego County Fair, the 22nd District Agricultural Association is encouraging residents to buy admissions and parking tickets online ahead of time in anticipation of sellout days and new attendance limits. The nation’s largest...
DEL MAR, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Cars and Coffee outside the Automotive Museum!

Today is the third Sunday of the month. What makes that special in Balboa Park? This morning the San Diego Automotive Museum hosted their monthly Cars and Coffee event!. Dozens of cool cars, of every sort, pulled into the museum’s front parking lot by 7:30 am. Auto enthusiasts socialized, shared stories and looked at rows and rows of polished beauties.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

Shhh! 9 San Diego Speakeasies and How to Get In

From Tucked-Away Tiki Bars to Chinese Medicine-themed Watering Holes, These Hidden Haunts Are Sure to Wet your Whistle. Hyped up bars and nightclubs aren’t everyone’s cup of tea—or should we say, glass of whiskey. Some night owls prefer to fly a bit more under the radar, and fortunately for them, San Diego’s happening nightlife scene is home to several hidden bars with inventive themes and cocktails. These speakeasies can be found tucked away within popular restaurants through unassuming doors. The term speakeasy was coined based on the idea of “speaking easy” about the illegal underground bars that existed during the Prohibition Era, and though alcohol is (legally) flowing these days, the sentiment remains. Find your way in, but keep it low-key at these perfectly embellished San Diego speakeasies. Best Speakeasies San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Vista, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Vista, CA
Vista, CA
Lifestyle
sandiegomagazine.com

Top 9 Hikes for First Dates in San Diego

Only in San Diego do we climb mountains on first dates. For fun. Hiking is quickly becoming a healthy alternative to the bars and coffee shops frequented by singles. Here, we vet our fave trails—and après-hike spots—to put romance to the test. Sunset Cliffs. This run along...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

San Diego’s Largest Urban Winery Is Leaving Little Italy for Liberty Station

Five years after landing in Little Italy, Carruth Cellars is winding down its tasting room and wine garden. The 16-year-old winery, which is San Diego’s largest urban winery, had been in negotiations to extend its existing lease but was not able to come to an agreement with the property’s landlord. The Kettner Street location is now scheduled to close on Sunday, June 12 after a weekend of farewell events.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Botanical Building’s deconstruction continues!

The iconic 1915 Botanical Building in Balboa Park is in the process of being rebuilt. Three months ago I took a few photographs of some early “deconstruction” activity. Since then more of the lath structure near the ground has been removed, and the building looks increasingly skeletal!. I...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Food Drink#Vista Firefighters#The United States Army
sunset.com

San Diego’s Coolest Oyster Experience Is in the Most Unexpected Place

Anyone who’s been to the North County region of San Diego has, at one time or another, gazed upon the Encina Power Station. The plant’s towering grey smoke stack, a gas- and oil-fueled electricity generator that first went operational in 1954, offered tourists and locals alike a visual aberration in an environment comprising the historic Highway 101, oceanfront homes, and adjacent coastline. At least, that was until it was decommissioned and dismantled in 2021. Few who laid eyes on the gloomy stack over the years, however, were aware of the hidden gem immediately next door.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

Calling All SD Foodies—Enter to Win a Dining Experience at 7+ Restaurants and a Two-Night Stay at Andaz San Diego

Los Angeles may be known as an epicenter for marvelous eats, but it isn’t the only SoCal city with a diverse culinary landscape. San Diego has grown famous for its fish tacos, craft beer and laid-back lifestyle, but thanks to a host of phenomenal chefs and innovative restaurant groups like SDCM, “America’s Finest City” continues to up its game when it comes to pleasing palates. And whether you’ve already had a taste of San Diego’s culinary splendor or you’re new to the scene, this is your opportunity to experience the best of the best! SDCM Restaurant Group is giving away the dining package of a lifetime, and we’ve got all the juicy deets! Win San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

Jamul Haven Bed and Breakfast

May 14, 2022 (Jamul) – Many area residents have fond memories of visits to Jamul Haven, a five-star Victorian-era bed and breakfast inn where William and Marianne Roetzheim hosted overnight guests, as well as an adjacent home where they hosted special events and teas. Now the entire property near Steele Canyon Golf Course is up for sale, including both the historic and new homes, pool and more.
JAMUL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
coolsandiegosights.com

Huge mural by Joram Roukes in Vista!

Have you seen the 60 foot tall mural at the new Found Lofts apartments in Vista’s Arts and Culture District? Joram Roukes, an internationally famous artist and muralist from The Netherlands, painted it a couple months ago!. The collage-like, multi-wall mural contains many elements, including a mountain climber, and...
VISTA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Top Gun fans vs. reality on USS Midway!

Yesterday a large group of dedicated Top Gun movie fans from a Facebook group visited the USS Midway Museum. They all were having a blast, some wearing movie-inspired flight suits, checking out exhibits at San Diego’s popular aircraft carrier museum, taking photos near an F-14 Tomcat fighter jet, before heading off to dine at Kansas City Barbeque, where the bar scenes in Top Gun were filmed.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Carlsbad Chamber Announces Rising Star of the Year

Carlsbad, CA (May 13, 2022) – In September, 2021 the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce launched its third annual Rising Star of the Month Program. Each month during the school year four to five high school seniors are nominated from Carlsbad High Schools to be honored at the Rising Star Breakfast hosted at the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce offices. Throughout the 2021-22 school year, 30 high school seniors were honored from 5 different high schools.
CARLSBAD, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Couple gives Oceanside motel The Green Room a California-cool makeover

Sometimes serendipity is a “for sale” sign. Carlsbad couple Brett and Stephen Poovey knew it was meant to be when they spotted a forgotten midcentury motel on the market in South Oceanside, a location that had long been their next-door neighborhood and a favorite place to hang out. Following a design-minded makeover, the Green Room Hotel now puts California-cool style on the Coast Highway map.
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Fire Guts Home in Clairemont

A fire gutted a home in Clairemont Monday afternoon. San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to the fire on Armstrong Street a little after 3:30 p.m. SkyRanger 7 flew over the blaze and saw firefighters pouring water into the home as flames burned it from the inside out. By the time the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego's 10-Year-Old Home Brewing Company Set To Shutter In North Park

After 10 years in business, Home Brewing Co. has announced it will permanently shutter its brewery and home brewing supply store in San Diego's North Park. Home Brewing Company was originally founded by George Thornton in 2012 as The Homebrewer, at that time focused primarily on selling home brewing equipment and ingredients. Over the course of its decade in business, the concept changed names, won multiple awards, and added its very own brewery and tasting room. Just last week, online review-aggregator Yelp named Home Brewing Co. as the top brewery in California. Home Brewing Co. was recently trying to sell the company, but yesterday ownership announced that the business will close after service on Sunday, May 22.
SAN DIEGO, CA
athomeincarlsbad.com

San Diego County Fair is June 8, 2022

The San Diego County Fair in Del Mar opens June 8, 2022, only 3 weeks from this Wednesday. The nation’s largest County Fair runs through July 4. The fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Fair hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays 11 am until 10 pm, and Fridays...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy