Oskaloosa, IA

Iowa couple facing several sexual abuse charges

By Kelly Maricle
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (WHO) – An Oskaloosa couple has been arrested after being charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says after a joint investigation with the Oskaloosa Police Department, 41-year-old Dustin Flaherty and 40-year-old Sara Flaherty were taken into custody at their Oskaloosa home Thursday.

The investigation into the husband and wife began after allegations of sexual assaults were made.

Both are charged with conspiracy to commit sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse, and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

In addition, Sara Flaherty is charged with drug distribution to a person under the age of eighteen.

They are being held in the Mahaska County Jail.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact the Oskaloosa Police Department at 641-672-2557.

