Share your EAFB Air Show photos

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The ultimate event for Cave Exploration lovers is coming to Rapid City. The annual National Caving Convention will be held at the Central States Fairgrounds from June 13 to June 17. Its the first convention held in person since 2019, due to the pandemic. The...
BOX ELDER, S.D– For the first time ever, the B-1 Bomber association met at Ellsworth Air Force Base. The group was first started in 2010, during the anniversary of the aircraft’s original delivery. With 2022 being a big year for the anniversary of major events such as the Doolittle Raid, members saw the perfect opportunity to meet in South Dakota.
RAPID CITY, S.D. — It was a record turnout for the first day of Ellsworth Air and Space Show on Saturday. According to Ellsworth Air Force Base’s Facebook page, 45,000 people show up this year. Some experienced their first air show while others were happy to come back.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From June 13-June 17, the Central States Fairground will be transformed into the National Speleological Society (NSS) Annual Convention. Speleological is the study and exploration of caves. This will be the first in-person convention in two years and nearly 35 years since the convention has been in South Dakota.
BOX ELDER, S.D.– No shortage of people excited for day one of the 2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show. Thousands turned out for the first air show in seven years, and while the Navy’s Blue Angels Precision Flight Team was the main draw, there was a lot to keep everyone entertained. Among the performers, South Dakota’s own Vanguard Squadron.
CUSTER, S.D. – For owner of Custer’s Big Pine Campground, Bill Paterson, a nearby fire from April 7 almost cost him his business. “We weren’t here at the time when it all happened. We were getting alerts through social media about the evacuations and everything,” Paterson said. “It was very scary, obviously. This was our livelihood, and we knew how close it was, but we had a lot of faith in the people.”
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Earlier this month, five books were placed on the Rapid City Area Schools surplus property list to be destroyed. In a statement, the district said it was because the books contained “inappropriate, explicit sexual content.” Those opposed say it’s a group of people trying to legislate morality.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN)- Most attended the Air and Space show for entertainment, but some came to join the Air Force. Four young adults were sworn into the Air Force at the event today. Standing out on the tarmac in front of the audience, the recruits took the next step...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Solid Waste Division needs your help in naming its newest garbage truck. The Solid Waste Division says to message them on Facebook or Instagram with your name suggestions. The current truck names are:. Sir Dumps a Lot. Cindersmella. Obi One Can Only.
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Food Truck Tuesdays is set to begin at 5 p.m. May 17. The popular summer event is scheduled through September and is hosted by local food truck businesses. 10-12 food trucks will be at Canyon Lake each week. Entertainment and occasional special vendors will also...
CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — A herd of bison and their young calves were featured on this week’s CBS Sunday Morning Show. KELOLAND’s chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot video of the bison at the Custer State Park in western South Dakota. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Brookings, like many communities in eastern South Dakota, is still cleaning up after last week’s storm. Crews are busy cutting up fallen trees and clearing trees and branches off the sides of the roads. They hope to have the city cleaned up by the end of the week.
RAPID CITY, S.D. — It happens to all of us – our favorite pair of jeans just have to be retired. Whether they just don’t fit anymore or they were part of a makeup-mishap, Home Grown Goods Company can make them into something new. “Everything we make...
This was seen over Upton, Wyoming... In the video, which is on Wyoming Through The Lenz on Facebook, you can hear someone say, "What if it's a UFO?" I can see why people might look at this and have the hair on the back of their next stand-up. If you live in a state like Wyoming you hope to see an actual UFO at some point. So, is that what we are seeing here?
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The weather the past few days has certainly been cooperating for people who want to go hiking, and there are a few things to remember other than your boots. Black Hills National Forest is home to a trail system covering 1,000 miles, from leisurely hikes...
BOX ELDER, S.D.– As exciting as it is for families to take in the planes soaring through the skies over Ellsworth, there’s also an educational element. The activities for kids in the Pride Hangar offered some unique opportunities for hands-on science, aviation, engineering, and more. “It is kind...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Tuesday, Rapid City honored the workers who literally keep the city from falling apart, as well as the men and women of Public Works who keep the city upright and moving. Whether it’s picking up trash, filling a pothole and so much more, the...
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — The only law enforcement aircraft in the State of South Dakota was also on display at the 2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show. South Dakota Highway Patrol’s Cessna T-206 covers different law enforcement calls to support public safety across the state. The plane responds to anything from traffic enforcement to high-speed pursuits.
HILL CITY, S.D. — When entering the Kulbel household in Hill City, you’ll find plenty of history. Whether it’s a tomahawk head or a mintage Michael Jackson tour jacket, that history sets itself apart. But yet another thing you’ll find is Hot Wheels, that have a history...
