9-year-old boy shot dead in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A 9-year-old boy was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting in an apartment in Skokie.

Skokie police responded to a 911 call about gunfire just after midnight on the 4700 block of Main Street.

There were two victims, according to police and the 9-year-old boy had multiple gunshot wounds.

A second child, age 6, had a graze wound. Officers performed what first aid they could until paramedics arrived.

The 9-year-old died at a hospital. No other information has been released at this time.

Police are asking that anyone who has any information about the incident to contact them.

