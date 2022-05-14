ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Motorcyclist killed in crash along Immokalee Road

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 29-year-old motorcyclist from Naples was killed in a crash with an SUV at Immokalee Road and Randall Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened at approximately 8:51 p.m., according to FHP.

According to FHP, the SUV was traveling westbound and the motorcycle was heading eastbound in the travel lane.

The SUV entered the motorcycle’s direct path and a collision occurred, according to the FHP report.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle during the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Collier County EMS.

The driver of the SUV has been identified as a 50-year-old Naples man, according to the FHP report.

The FHP Traffic Homicide Unit is currently investigating the crash at this time.

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.

