Monroe, MI

Update: Missing Monroe girl found, she was listed in an Endangered Missing Advisory

By Ray Kisonas, The Monroe News
 6 days ago

UPDATE : Monroe Police announced late May 16 that the 2-year-old child who was reported missing has been located and is safe.

Local and state authorities have issued an Endangered and Missing Advisory for a Monroe girl who is believed to be purposely hidden from officials by her teenaged mother and grandmother.

Monroe County’s 38th Circuit Court issued an order Thursday for officials to take Amelia Jones, age 2, into protective custody. Child Protective Services investigated and reported that Amelia was missing. She is considered in danger and is actively being hidden from officials with law enforcement and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The toddler is believed to be with her 18-year-old mother Braghen Bolles-White and her grandmother, Heather Bolles-Ery, 48. The girl was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Winchester St.

Once it was discovered that Amelia was missing, a statewide Endangered Missing Advisory was issued. Police believe the vehicle being used by the adults is a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, black in Color, with a Michigan Plate of EFR5513.

Anyone with information about the toddler’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at (734) 243-7521 or Monroe County Central Dispatch at (734) 241-3300.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Update: Missing Monroe girl found, she was listed in an Endangered Missing Advisory

