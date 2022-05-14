Friday's HS roundup: Amend nets three goals for PHS boys lacrosse in win

WOLFEBORO – Zac Amend had three goals and one assist and the Portsmouth High School boys lacrosse team won its third straight game with a 16-4 victory over Kingswood on Friday in a Division II game.

Portsmouth is now 11-1 on the season.

Mike O’Neil had two goals and four assists for the Clippers, while Keigen Delisle had two goals and three assists.

Dom Maldari and Keghan Myers both had two goals for Portsmouth, while Dylan Roelofs had a goal and two assists), Ben Purcell, Torin Brewer and Luke Suhesky all scored a goal.

Portsmouth goalies Nathan Amend and Kia Paterson had five and four saves, respectively.

BOYS LACROSSE

St. Thomas Aquinas 15

Memorial 1

MANCHESTER – Finn Connor and Jackson Estes both had four goals and two assists as St. Thoma Aquinas won its sixth straight game and improved to 8-2 with this Division II win.

Anthony DiMartino had four goals for the Saints, while Finley Detolla, Marcus Broom (four assists), and Johnny Resch (assist) all had one goal.

Britton Dunbar had one assist for the Saints, while Eli Allaire had seven saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Portsmouth 19

Winnacunnet 2

HAMPTON - Avery Ruhnke and Mia Smith both scored four goals for Portsmouth in this Division II win.

Morgan Ruhnke had three goals and one assist for the Clippers, while Annie Parker and Maggie MacDonald both had two goals.

Charlotte Marston (goal, three assists), Julia Roelofs (goal), Sadie Alati (goal) and Sally Collins (goal) all figured in the scoring.

Portsmouth goalie Arden Griffen had two saves.

Pinkerton 15

Dover 3

DERRY - Daniele Young, Megan Healy and Julia Rowley all had a goal for Dover in this Divison I loss. Healy also had one assist.

Marshwood 15

Noble 1

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine – Izzy Young had four goals and four assists for Marshwood (5-1) in this Class A South win.

Fina Melino and Eva Moreland both had three goals and two assists for the Hawks, while Lindley Gori (two goals, assist), Sarah Theriault (goal, two assists), Hadley Prewitt (goal, assist), Olivia Drake (goal) and Lauren Walker (five assists) all figured in the scoring.

Defensively, Anna Flynn, Ali Arrigoni, Kaley Donovan, and Lana Emory starred for the Hawks.

BASEBALL

Portsmouth 7

Keene 3

KEENE - Boden Driscoll allowed five hits and one earned run over five innings as Portsmouth improved to 14-0 with this Division I win.

Driscoll is now 5-0 on the season.

Justin Blumenthal and Colin Marshall both homered for the Clippers, while Matthew Minckler, Max Lalime and Gar Hindle all had two hits. For Hindle, who also had an RBI, it was his first varsity start.

Sebastian Lampert pitched the final two innings for the Clippers, allowing one hit and striking out three.

Exeter 7

Bedford 3

BEDFORD – Exeter’s Parker Lendrum settled in after allowing three runs in the first inning in this Division I game.

Lendrum went five innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs and striking out six.

Exeter (9-4) scored two runs in the first, four in the second and one in the fourth. Nathaniel Leighton had three hits and three RBIs for the Blue Hawks, while George Young and Ryan Morgado both had two RBIs.

Oyster River 11

Pembroke 5

DURHAM – Junior John Federico had two triples, drove in three and scored three runs for Oyster River in this Division II contest.

Seniors Andy Carlson and Jack Poitras combined for five hits and six runs scored. Freshman Cam Sengenberger went 4 for 4 with five RBIs, and also threw three scoreless innings.

York 12

Lake Region 0

NAPLES, Maine – Brody Gullison homered to lead off the game and Hayden Henriksen blasted a two-run shot in the third as York cruised to this five-inning Class B South win.

Henriksen struck out six and allowed two hits over four innings, earning the win.

Jake Fogg had a two-run double for the Wildcats, while Zach Strand had a two-run triple.

Londonderry 5

Spaulding 4

LONDONDERRY – The Red Raiders left the potential game-tying run at third base in both the sixth and seventh innings of this Division I game.

Spaulding senior Conor Bryant allowed two earned runs over six innings, while Sam Farrington had four hits and three RBIs, and Caleb O’Connor had two hits.

Newmarket 11

Farmington 1

NEWMARKET - Kaleb Cecchetti allowed two hits and struck out eight over six innings for Newmarket in this Division IV win.

Graham Willerer had two hits and scored three runs for the Mules, while Cam Moran (two hits, two RBIs, run), Cooper Mills (two hits, two RBIs, run), Parker Sweitzer (double, two RBIs, run), Caleb Smith (single, RBI, run), Andrew Berthiaume (hit, RBI, run), Gus Vigorito (hit, run) and Al Henry (RBI) all contributed.

SOFTBALL

Exeter 18

Bedford 0

EXETER – The Blue Hawks scored 12 runs in the first inning and cruised to this Division I, five-inning win.

Annie Christiana, Summer Leclerc, Mackenzie Ducharme, Emma Plourde, Kristen Bickford and Madi Paige all had multiple hits and RBIs for Exeter, while Sydney Cole had a two-run homer.

Newmarket 22

Farmington 3

NEWMARKET - Riley Andriski, Kierra Souphakhot and Jessica Berry all had three RBIs for Newmarket in this Division IV win.

Berry allowed three hits and struck out three, earning the complete-game win.

South Portland 5

Marshwood 0

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Bella Pomarico, Alexis Scheive and Jadyn Eastman each had a hit for Marshwood (1-6) in this Class A South loss.

Oyster River 10

Pembroke Academy 4

DURHAM - Morgan Veno (three hits, three RBIs, two runs), Gracie Gagne (three hits, three runs), Maeve Hickock (two hits, two RBIs, run), Maddy Veno (two hits, RBI, run), Addy Veno (two hits, RBI, run) and Brianna McInnes (two hits) led Oyster River (7-3) int his Division II contest.

Gagne scattered six hits over seven innings, striking out nine.

BOYS TENNIS

Oyster River 5

Lebanon 4

LEBANON – Leo Li and Shasu Srivatsan clinched this Division II match of unbeatens with an 8-6 win at No. 3 doubles.

Shashu Srivatsan, Siddhu Srivatsan, and Josh Nicols all won in singles action for Oyster River (11-0).

Nicols and Ben Montgomery won at No. 2 doubles for the Bobcats. Lebanon is now 8-1.

Bedford 7

Exeter 2

EXETER – Ryan Byrnes won 8-2 at No. 6 singles for the Blue Hawks in this Division I match.

Robert Berthel and Oliver Beradino won 9-8 at No. 3 doubles.

Dover 8

Memorial 1

DOVER - Griffin Leach (No. 1, 8-1), James Weete (No. 2, 8-3), Declan Sieks (No. 3, 8-5), Colby Bigelow (No. 4, 8-0) and Jeremy Giguere (No. 6, 8-6) all won in singles for Dover (9-2).

Leach and Sieks won 8-3 at No. 1 doubles, Weete and Gavin Chu won 8-1 at No. 2, and Teddy Lipinski and Judah Payeur won 8-5 at No. 3.

Spaulding 5

Londonderry 4

LONDONDERRY - Cam Brochu (No. 2, 8-3), Jackson Emrich (No. 5, 8-2) and Cam Bastien (No. 6, 8-0) all won in singles for the Red Raiders in Division I action.

Emrich and Bastien won 8-4 at No. 2 doubles, while Ben McGeehan and George Mitropoulos won 8-0 at No. 3.

GIRLS TENNIS

Oyster River 9

Manchester West 0

DURHAM - Sofie Gibson (No. 1, 8-0), Kathryn Demarest (No. 2, 8-2), Siena Schaier (No. 3, 8-1), Lulu Upham (No. 4, 8-2), Sofia Karageorgos (No. 5, 8-0) and Megan Zehetner (No. 6, 8-0) all won their respective singles matches in this Division II match.

Upham and Maggie Farwell won 8-1 at No. 1 doubles, Zehetner and Sofia Sarsoza won 8-2 at No. 2, and Cate Palmer and Jessa Cortland won 8-1 at No. 3.

Dover 9

Memorial 0

MANCHESTER – The Green Wave improved to 11-0 in this Division I win.

Taylor Wilson (No. 1, 8-3), Joci Faasen (No. 2, 8-1), Tory Vitko (No. 3, 8-0), Grace Hitchcock (No. 4, 8-1), Riya Ramdev (No. 5, 8-1) and Kate Ross (No. 6, 8-0) all won in singles for Dover.

Wilson and Faasen won 8-0 at No. 1 doubles, Hitchcock and Ramdev won 8-1 at No. 2, and Vitko and Ross won 8-0 at No. 3.

Souhegan 7

Portsmouth 2

PORTSMOUTH - Harini Subramanian won 8-6 at No. 4 singles and Hasya Karthik won 8-0 at No. 5, accounting for Portsmouth’s two wins in this Division II match.

Spaulding 5

Londonderry 4

ROCHESTER - Maddy Gagnon (No. 1, 8-5), and Haleigh Reilly (No. 4, 8-0) won in singles action for Spaulding.

Gagnon and Stella Mitropoulos won 8-6 at No. 1 doubles, Reilly and Haley Faucher won 8-1 at No. 2, and Ella Leslie and Maddy Turgeon won 8-5 at No. 3.

VOLLEYBALL

Winnacunnet 3

Timberlane 2

HAMPTON - Sophomore Tyler Blank had 35 assists in his first varsity start as the Warriors beat Timberlane for the first time in program history..

Joshua Schaake had 19 kills and four blocks for Winnacunnet (8-3). Teammates Cole Nicholas, Noah Molnar and Jack Andrews all had six kills, while Conor Fenlon had six aces, Charlie Wheeler had 47 digs, and James Baker played well on both offense and defense.

JUNIOR VARSITY

GIRLS LACROSSE

Portsmouth 9

Winnacunnet 8

HAMPTON - Stella Kozikowski had three goals and Jillian Richmond had two for Portsmouth.

Sophia Bering and Lexi Stanley both had one goal and one assist, while Martha Hyland and Sierra Mikolaities both had a goal, and Gwen Brams had two assists.

Portsmouth goalie Elise Gravelle had six saves behind the defense of Lana Bresnahan, Jane Edwards, Lucy Brown, Vivian Raynolds, Cate Baroni, Abby Stacy and Francis Hackett.

VOLLEYBALL

Winnacunnet on four-game win streak

The Warriors swept Hollis-Brookline, Keene and Timberlane this week and improved to 4-4 on the season.

Setter Tyler Blank had 42 assists across all three matches and scored 12 aces. Outside hitters Ben Joiner and Zach Baril also served tough with 10 aces and then converted 18 sets into kills

Murphy Wall had eight blocks and 12 kills.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Friday's HS roundup: Amend nets three goals for PHS boys lacrosse in win