York, ME

Here are five takeaways from York softball's 10th win of season

By Brandon Brown, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
YORK, Maine - As the York High School softball team approached its final six outs in Friday's Class B South matchup against Lake Region, the Wildcats were looking at its first loss of the season.

But, that changed when the Wildcats, trailing 3-2, rallied for three runs in the sixth inning and hung on for a 5-3 win and improve to 10-0.

"It was really good to see our team come back from being down," York's Jill Carr said. "It was very nerve-wracking, but I knew we could do it just knowing we have a strong hitting team and fielding team. I can trust them with anything."

It was Carr's two-run single in the sixth that gave York the go-ahead lead. York sophomore starter McKayla Kortes closed the door in the seventh, earning the complete-game win.

"I thought it was a good game for us," said Kortes, who allowed eight hits and struck out nine.. "We started off really slow and we had to battle our way back into it."

Having large margin of victories, close wins and comeback wins, it showed York head coach Kevin Giannino that the team can win in multiple ways.

"We tried to play a little small ball and we let some opportunities slip away, but the girls hit the ball," Giannino said. "We hit up and down the lineup. We have power hitters, girls who can run and girls who can put the ball in play, and when you do that you can be successful."

"We all just stayed positive and started cheering louder and louder," York freshman shortstop Alexis Overhaus said. "We just got on fire with the bats."

Here are five highlights from York's win.

Wildcats rally for three in sixth

Lake Region took a 3-2 lead in the fifth on a throwing error by Kortes and an RBI single from Emiy Rock.

York responded with three runs in its half of the inning, kicked off by a leadoff single from junior Maggie Hanlon.

Carr laced an RBI single, scoring Hanlon and tying the game at 3-3.

"I just tried to stay calm and make contact," Carr said of her approach in the situation. "I struck out the first two times, but I knew I had to make something happen."

With two outs, and runners on second and third, Overhaus' two-run double to left gave York a 5-3 lead.

"I was just praying to God like 'please be with me'," Overhaus said. "I was ready to hit the ball and I did that."

Double play swings momentum

Lake Region catcher Sadie Tirrell led off the game with an infield single, which immediately lifted the energy in Lake Region's direction.

One pitch later, Margo Tremblay attempted a bunt. She popped it up and Hanlon, York's catcher, made an acrobatic catch and quickly fired to first before a retrieving Tirrell could make it back to first for the double play.

"That was big, (Tirrell) is a strong leadoff hitter, she was probably going to steal," Giannino said. "(Hanlon) made a great play on that. In fact, that's the second game in a row that she's turned that play. That was a tremendous play that turned the momentum quickly in our favor in that inning."

Kortes was frustrated after Tirrell's leadoff single.

"It was a big pickup for us," Kortes said. "I had just had a (hit go) off my glove, and I was frustrated by it. Maggie made a great play, it really helped out."

Kortes escapes bases-loaded jam in fourth

Kortes allowed a leadoff single then quickly recorded the next two outs. Just when it looked like she was about to get out the inning stranding a runner, she walked the next two batters, loading the bases.

But, staying calm, Kortes navigated a six-pitch at-bat to Lake Region's Hailey Gove, who grounded out to Osterhaus, ending the threat.

"I really just try to focus in and not think about the runners on base," Kortes said. "Just focus on me and Maggie (Hanlon) pitching to each other."

Kortes strikes out side in second

Kortes allowed a hit in the second, but other than that, she was lights out with three strikeouts.

Giannino said when Kortes came in last year, she had limited pitching experience, and the growth she's shown has been impressive.

"She's just a completely different player out there," Giannino said. "She's dominating at times and her ball was really moving well."

"I was just trying to get things done, and not let them get any more hits," Kortes said of the second inning.

York strikes for two in fourth

The Wildcats only had two runners reach base through the first three innings, but the offense started clicking in the fourth.

Kortes and Raymond started the inning with a hit; one out later, Ella Moon's single to left scored Kortes.

Lake Region Melissa Mayo's wild pitch allowed Raymond to score, giving York a 2-0 lead.

"We definitely get into our grooves in innings and it's pretty easy from there on," Carr said. "We make it happen."

Giannino mentioned that throughout the season, York has had a few slow starts in games.

"It takes us a couple of innings, maybe the second time around to get our bats going," Giannino said. "It took us an extra inning this time to get through. We changed up the lineup a little bit to try and get a little more production. But, I knew they would come through. This is an outstanding team, and I knew they would eventually come through and hit the ball."

Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

