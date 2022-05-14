ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

These 5 Tennessee Food Festivals Celebrate Popular Southern Foods at Their Finest

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

There are some foods that are associated with the South like cornbread, sweet tea, moon pies, and more. But did you know there are also festivals you can attend that celebrate these Southern foods?

If you are interested in traveling the state and seeing some of the most interesting festivals around, here are five food festivals to attend this year.

RC Cola Moon Pie Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cKBxt_0fe9Eji900
photo from Bell Buckle Chamber

Saturday, June 18

Downtown Bell Buckle, TN

This wacky, fun for the whole family event celebrates the South’s original fast food – RC Cola and a fresh MoonPie. People come from all over the world for this festival. Wander into the downtown area where you will find plenty of music, cloggers, weird but fun contests, MoonPie games, and a colorful parade.

Find more information here.

Sundrop Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=132PNx_0fe9Eji900
photo from the City of Pulaski

Saturday, June 11

Downtown Pulaski

Pulaski is the home of Sundrop Bottling which makes the Southern soda Sundrop. It was also made popular by race car driver Dale Earnhardt and others.

Pulaski now holds a Sundrop Festival in the downtown area with music, food, and vendors.

Find more information here.

Banana Pudding Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JylKu_0fe9Eji900
photo from National Banana Pudding Festival

Saturday – Sunday, October 1-2

Riverpark,142 N Central Ave, Centerville, TN

The National Banana Pudding Festival started in 2010 when volunteers in Centerville, Tennessee found a way to help local non-profits earn money.

Since then, the festival has grown every year but the mission to support non-profits remains the same. Thousands of people come to RiverPark in Centerville, TN on the first weekend of October every year to enjoy the live music, the national cook-off, the Puddin’ Path, and more.

Find more information here.

Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10oTjh_0fe9Eji900
photo from Portland Chamber of Commerce

Saturday, May 14

Downtown Portland

For over 80 years, Portland has celebrated the strawberry. Each May, the festival brings 30,000 guests to the small town where you can purchase strawberries, enjoy live music, a parade, and shop vendors.

Find more information here.

Tomato Fest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4lwR_0fe9Eji900
photo from Tomato Art Fest Facebook

August 12-13

Five Points, Woodland Street, Nashville

For almost twenty years, the Tomato Art Fest has taken place in East Nashville celebrating a wacky day of art, music, food, and costumes. It’s a free festival to attend and with accolades by several travel magazines as a festival not to miss, we hope you make plans to attend.

Find more information here.

The post These 5 Tennessee Food Festivals Celebrate Popular Southern Foods at Their Finest appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

Close to Home Favorites – The Best Places to go Bowling in Middle Tennessee

These are the best places to go bowling this summer around Middle Tennessee. There is a perfect setting just for you not too far from where you live. Kings Dining + Entertainment 1910 Galleria Blvd, Franklin 844.683.4500 Hours: (21+ After 10PM) Monday- Wednesday: 4–11PM Thursday: 4PM–12AM Friday- Saturday: 11AM–12AM Sunday: 11AM–10PM Pricing: Daily (Before 6:00 […] The post Close to Home Favorites – The Best Places to go Bowling in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pulaski, TN
City
Bell Buckle, TN
Pulaski, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Centerville, TN
City
Portland, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
wvlt.tv

Spotty storms north ahead, with early-season 90s on tap

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are turning up the heat the next couple days, as the dial goes closer to an earlier-than-normal 90 degrees. In the near term, there are some small afternoon and overnight chances of rain fall. The weekend brings a slight cool down after a couple more rounds of storms.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Tennessee Lookout

Food City seeks to spread blame in opioid lawsuit brought by Tennessee Attorney General

When a Bearden homeowners association blew the whistle on the high levels of opiates a Food City grocery store pharmacy was shelling out to pill mill patients, the company’s chief executive officer called it a lie. When a Knoxville weekly newsmagazine reported the Westwood Homeowners Association’s claims and exposed a slew of opiate-related crimes in […] The post Food City seeks to spread blame in opioid lawsuit brought by Tennessee Attorney General appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
generalaviationnews.com

Work begins on new Tennessee general aviation airport

The state of Tennessee‘s 2023 budget includes $11 million for a new general aviation airport in Oak Ridge. The airport will be at the East Tennessee Technology Park, a 1,300-acre industrial site near the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The project is expected to cost about $55 million and will...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Festival#Fast Food#Their Finest#Strawberry Festival#Southern#Rc Cola Moon Pie Festival#Bell Buckle Chamber#Moonpie#Sundrop Festival#Sundrop Bottling
a-z-animals.com

Discover the 9 Types of Hawks in Tennessee

Being one of the most beautiful and ecologically diverse states,. is also home to numerous birds, including hawks, who hang out in specific habitats and locations. All the terrain is often covered by several active and contingent birders who are constantly alert for the latest rarity. All the hawks regularly...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVF

Tennessee moms donating milk to feed babies in the NICU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — — For months, a nationwide baby formula shortage, has had parents in a panic wondering how they'll be able to feed their children. The situation has made mothers in Tennessee want to help. They are doing so by donating their breast-milk to the Mothers' Milk Bank of Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
foxwilmington.com

How Some Survived Supermarket Shootings in Buffalo, Colorado and Tennessee

Those who survived the Buffalo grocery store massacre may feel a mixture of relief and horror. Sadly, there have been several similar incidents in recent years. In 2021, a shooter killed 10 people at a supermarket in Colorado, and as in the Buffalo attack, that shooter livestreamed his actions. During a supermarket shooting in Tennessee, terrified staff and customers hid in the store’s walk-in freezers.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Wilson County Source

World-Renowned French Theme Park Developers to Build Amusement Park in Tennessee

The Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Tribal Council approved $75 million for Phase I of ”The 407: Gateway to Adventure” in Sevierville, Tenn, including the development of a spectacular immersive show produced by Puy du Fou. Based on a formal Letter of Intent (LOI) signed by Puy du Fou, the ECBI Tribal Council […] The post World-Renowned French Theme Park Developers to Build Amusement Park in Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
552
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy