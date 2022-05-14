This week, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee called on organizations across the state to donate summer camp spots for Tennessee kids in foster care during National Foster Care Month.

“Earlier this month, Secretary of State Tre Hargett was one of the first to offer free spots for kids in foster care at the Tennessee State Library & Archives summer camp,” said Lee. “We thank Secretary Hargett for his generosity and welcome support from organizations across Tennessee.”

Organizations willing to donate a summer camp experience to kids in foster care should apply here .

Tennessee foster families who are interested in donated spaces should submit information here .

Additionally, during the month of May, more than 100 churches have partnered with Tennessee Fosters Hope by inviting their congregations to serve as foster families, offer support to foster families and provide training about trauma-based care.

“Champion Churches across Tennessee are engaging their congregations to support foster families in meaningful ways,” said Lee. “I commend their partnership and welcome more churches to join our mission to secure more permanent, loving homes for kids in foster care.”

Churches in every Tennessee community are invited to serve families through Tennessee Fosters Hope.

Individuals can also provide direct support to foster families by donating summer camp supplies to meet needs in their local communities.

The post Gov. Lee Calls on Partners to Support Kids in Foster Care This Summer appeared first on Wilson County Source .