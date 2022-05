As the 75th edition of Cannes gets underway, all of the industry’s top Oscar pundits are roaming the Croisette, hoping to catch an early look at possible contenders. For most of the fest’s history, it hasn’t been much of an awards launching pad. Indeed, only two recipients of its top honor, the Palme d’Or, went on to win the best picture Oscar, 1955’s Marty and 2019’s Parasite. And only on rare occasions were other films which played at the late spring fest — e.g. 2011’s The Artist — able to maintain enough momentum to make a major dent come the height...

