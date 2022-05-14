ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump endorses Mastriano for Pennsylvania governor

By Pete Schroeder
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CySLy_0fe9EGJC00

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump announced Saturday he was backing Pennsylvania state Senator Doug Mastriano in that state's 2022 governor's race.

The endorsement comes three days before the Republican primary election. Mastriano, a staunch Trump ally who has been a vocal proponent of his baseless stolen-election claims, was already leading in the polls against several other Republican challengers.

"There is no one in Pennsylvania who has done more, or fought harder, for Election Integrity," Trump said in a statement. "He is a fighter like few others, and has been with me right from the beginning, and now I have an obligation to be with him."

Mastriano was a leading advocate for an investigation into the 2020 election results, where Pennsylvania's backing of President Joe Biden ultimately sealed his victory. In August, Mastriano was removed from the state's 2020 election audit, as the state's top Republican senator said he was focused on "politics and showmanship" rather than an actual investigation. read more

Pennsylvania is a key swing state where Democratic Governor Tom Wolf will not seek reelection due to term limits. Josh Shapiro, the state's attorney general, is currently the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Term Limits#Republican#Democratic
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Reuters

Reuters

438K+
Followers
329K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy