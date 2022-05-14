ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears' over/under win total among lowest in NFL for 2022

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears’ 2022 schedule has been revealed, which includes some intriguing matchups, three prime-time games and plenty of storylines.

At first glance, it’s certainly a favorable schedule, including games against the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions (2x), Houston Texans, New York Jets, New York Giants and Washington Commanders.

But while Chicago has one of the easiest schedules in the NFL this season — despite facing six playoff teams from a year ago — it’s not enough to encourage oddsmakers to have faith in this Bears team with so many questions.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Bears’ over/under win total has been set at 6.5 games. That’s among the lowest in the NFL, where teams like the Falcons, Jets, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks have worse odds.

The Bears haven’t won more than eight games since 2018 when they cruised to a 12-4 record in Matt Nagy’s first season. With Matt Eberflus and a favorable schedule in place, Chicago has a chance to, at the very least, top their win total from the 2021 season (6).

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Message For Gronk: NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady wished Rob Gronkowski a happy birthday this weekend, doing a little bit of recruiting in the process. The legendary NFL quarterback took to social media to wish his longtime tight end a happy birthday. In the process, Brady asked Gronk if he is bored... "Getting bored yet?" Brady...
NFL
Popculture

Former Saints Coach Sean Payton Lands New NFL Job

Sean Payton is returning to the NFL (kind of). According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the former New Orleans Saints head coach has accepted a job with Fox. Payton will work in the studio as an NFL analyst throughout the 2022 season, and it's believed he will join the Fox NFL Sunday crew when Jimmy Johnson is off.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp. As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

3 NFL Teams Drew Brees Could Play For This Season

Is Drew Brees seriously considering a return to the National Football League?. The retired NFL quarterback admitted on social media on Sunday night that he's considering a wide range of options heading into the summer. "Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend Is Enjoying Vacation

With summer approaching, the 2022 NFL regular season will be here before we know it. Until then, players and their significant others are making sure to enjoy as much time off as possible. Dak Prescott's girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, appears to be enjoying her vacation in Spain. "sangria and siestas," she...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Baker Mayfield Makes Decision On Deshaun Watson Trip

Deshaun Watson is reportedly taking his Browns teammates on a trip to the Bahamas for an offseason workout and some bonding. The Browns' new quarterback is reportedly inviting his teammates on the offensive side of the ball for the trip. However, Baker Mayfield will reportedly not be coming along. Cleveland.com's...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

This Blockbuster Trade has Packers Trading Star Running Back for Star Wide Receiver

We have officially reached the middle of May and the Green Bay Packers have yet to add any veteran wide receivers to their roster (outside of Watkins). At this point most of the big name wide receivers that figured to be on the market have made amends or been traded… except for one. AJ Brown was traded to Philadelphia. Deebo Samuel has seemed to make amends with the 49ers. DK Metcalf said himself that he thinks a deal will get done with Seattle. Terry McLaurin…. contract talks have gone no where.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts could sign veteran QB after trading for Matt Ryan?

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and company are hoping they upgraded at the quarterback position this offseason by trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders and then acquiring one-time Most Valuable Player Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. It appears Indianapolis isn't out of the quarterback market quite yet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Erin Andrews Had 1-Word Reaction To Tom Brady News: Fans React

Erin Andrews lost a couple of big-time teammates this offseason in Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. Both Aikman and Buck left Fox Sports for ESPN. "With the change that’s happening at FOX, I do have faith in our network," Andrews said following their departure. "I know they have obviously been an amazing network for so long."
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Considering Veteran Free Agent

The Dallas Cowboys have not made too many notable moves in free agency so far this year. However, the Cowboys reportedly remain in play for one veteran free agent on the defensive side of the ball. According to a report on Saturday, the Cowboys remain interested in veteran free agent...
DALLAS, TX
NBCMontana

Chicago Bears hire MSU football GM Weese

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University football general manager Ryan Weese has been hired by the Chicago Bears as a scouting assistant. Weese was promoted to GM in March nearly a year after he was hired as a director of on-campus football recruiting. A native of Kansas City, Weese...
BOZEMAN, MT
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Dante Pettis Hoping to Resurrect Career

New Chicago Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis hopes to revive his career after lackluster performances in San Francisco and New York. It is no secret that the Chicago Bears desperately need wide receiver help. The unit last season underperformed. Whoever was in quarterback dropped back and constantly saw his receivers blanketed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
