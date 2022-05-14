Bears' over/under win total among lowest in NFL for 2022

The Chicago Bears’ 2022 schedule has been revealed, which includes some intriguing matchups, three prime-time games and plenty of storylines.

At first glance, it’s certainly a favorable schedule, including games against the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions (2x), Houston Texans, New York Jets, New York Giants and Washington Commanders.

But while Chicago has one of the easiest schedules in the NFL this season — despite facing six playoff teams from a year ago — it’s not enough to encourage oddsmakers to have faith in this Bears team with so many questions.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Bears’ over/under win total has been set at 6.5 games. That’s among the lowest in the NFL, where teams like the Falcons, Jets, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks have worse odds.

The Bears haven’t won more than eight games since 2018 when they cruised to a 12-4 record in Matt Nagy’s first season. With Matt Eberflus and a favorable schedule in place, Chicago has a chance to, at the very least, top their win total from the 2021 season (6).

