Yet another game seven kicks off tonight as the Pittsburgh Penguins will head into New York to play against the Rangers for the last time in this entire season. The Penguins were down t their third-string goaltender in Louis Domingue, but that didn’t stop them from taking a 3-1 lead early in the series. Now the Rangers have fought back from the 3-1 deficit and are forced a game seven in their own arena. Who will step up for either team as they look to win the series? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Rangers prediction and pick.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO