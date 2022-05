Many Miami Marlins fans are saying it’s the same old story right now, but there is one thing the team is doing better than they have in over a decade. For the most part, these 2022 Miami Marlins aren’t doing much to make fans believe this season will be any different than last year. Different from last year … or any other full-length Marlins season in recent memory.

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO