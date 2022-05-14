All aboard the Mount Vernon football train

There is no doubt that all of us can make a delicious BBQ at home and enjoy it with our friends and family members. However, from time to time, it's nice to go out and simply enjoy a BBQ that somebody else prepared. And that's what this article is about. If you are looking for great BBQ restaurants in Ohio, we've got you covered. We've put together a list of 3 amazing places in Ohio that you should definitely check out next time you are in the area. Here are our top picks:

OHIO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO