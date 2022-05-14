ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

All aboard the Mount Vernon football train

By Mark Sebastian Jordan, Knox Pages Correspondent
Knox Pages
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT VERNON -- Those of us who grew up in more recent decades are bound to have many memories of seeing (or being on!) football teams on school buses heading off to away games. But, it stands to reason that it wasn't...

www.knoxpages.com

Comments / 0

Related
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

During the winter, State Wildlife Officer Matt Teders, assigned to Madison County, observed flashlights shining along an access lane while he was on night patrol at Deer Creek Wildlife Area. Officer Teders approached the area and found two individuals whose car was stuck in the snow. Officer Teders requested the assistance of Natural Resources Officer Jordan Beechler, assigned to Deer Creek State Park, to help push the vehicle out of the snow. While the officers were assisting the driver, they observed the passenger hiding drug paraphernalia. The individuals were educated about curfew laws on wildlife areas while not in the act of hunting, fishing, or trapping. The passenger was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, and the officers were able to free the vehicle from the snow.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Removal of underground tank will disrupt traffic in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON – Motorists can expect some disruption in traffic driving through the South Main-Columbus Road intersection as crews will be removing an underground fuel tank beginning Wednesday. City Engineer Brian Ball said Terracon has secured the required permits and will be scheduled to begin work removing the underground...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Sports
Mount Vernon, OH
Sports
City
Marietta, OH
Mount Vernon, OH
Cars
City
Mount Vernon, OH
SCDNReports

Central Ohio Kayakers Discover Body

Central Ohio Kayakers Discover BodySCDN Graphics Department. A body was discovered under heavy brush near the Big Walnut Creek on Sunday, May 14, at approximately 8:00 am. The body was found early in the morning by kayakers enjoying the calm waters of Creekside Park.
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

OHSAA members vote down Name, Image & Likeness proposal by 2-1 margin

COLUMBUS – Ohio High School Athletic Association member schools passed 12 of 14 proposed revisions to the OHSAA Constitution and Bylaws, Executive Director Doug Ute has announced. The OHSAA’s annual referendum voting period ended at 4 p.m. Monday. Each member school has one vote on each item, which is...
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Ohio Man Killed by Dump Truck

Ohio Man Killed by Dump TruckSCDN Graphics Department. Ohio State Troopers say a man riding a UTV in Fairfield County was killed in a fatal accident with a dump truck. Ohio Vet Clinic Employee Napped Next to Decomposing Dogs in Her Home.
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon school board recognizes student achievement, retirees

MOUNT VERNON — Senior Alex Murray collected and disposed of Mount Vernon City Schools’ electronic waste throughout the past year. Another senior, Madelyn Sinsel, organized a winter clothing drive, teaming with Interchurch social services to impact dozens of local families. These are the projects of two of a...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Knox Time
Alina Andras

3 Great BBQ Restaurants in Ohio

There is no doubt that all of us can make a delicious BBQ at home and enjoy it with our friends and family members. However, from time to time, it's nice to go out and simply enjoy a BBQ that somebody else prepared. And that's what this article is about. If you are looking for great BBQ restaurants in Ohio, we've got you covered. We've put together a list of 3 amazing places in Ohio that you should definitely check out next time you are in the area. Here are our top picks:
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
cwcolumbus.com

Watch for lunar eclipse in Central Ohio Sunday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is a total lunar eclipse Sunday night and though clouds may interfere with the view, some parts of Central Ohio may still see the eclipse. A total eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun and casts a shadow on the moon. The reflections of Earth's sunsets and sunrises will lead to a unique, reddish hue. That's why some label this the "Super Flower Blood Moon."
ASTRONOMY
NBC4 Columbus

Beautiful Sunday, showers and storms tonight

Temperatures peaked in the low to mid-80s for the sixth consecutive afternoon — about 10 degrees above normal. The air is less humid compared to Saturday, which resulted in blue skies and mostly high clouds. Showers and storms in the Midwest with an upper-level system and trailing cold front will push across Indiana into western […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Bobcats are Back in Southern Ohio, Increased Sightings in the Area

OHIO – The Ohio Bobcat is making a comeback in Ohio, especially the South Eastern parts. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, they verified 499 sightings of bobcats in 2020 the most recent report. Washington County residents reported the most at 26 in the State but other counties surrounding the county reported high numbers also.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Radioactive Watershed: Oil and Gas “brine” in Central Ohio

A major hazardous byproduct of oil and gas operations, called “brine,” poses a pressing problem because of its long-term radioactivity and the extreme volumes produced each year. Billions of gallons of this waste have been injected into Class II injection wells throughout Ohio and millions of gallons have...
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

16 found guilty, two sentenced in Mount Vernon Municipal Court

MOUNT VERNON – Judge John Thatcher found 16 guilty and sentenced two after hearings and arraignments were held in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court on May 9, May 10, and May 11, 2022. May 9. Jason Beaver, 41 of Howard, was found guilty of Disorderly Conduct. The Court sentenced...
MOUNT VERNON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy