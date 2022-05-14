ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Saturday Weather Trivia

By Brad Hlozek
KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMostly sunny today with highs around 93°. Mostly sunny today with highs around 93°. Mostly clear this...

www.kltv.com



WCPO

Great evening ahead with storms for Wednesday & Thursday

A gorgeous afternoon out there today and this evening will be a great one to get some yard work done... That changes tomorrow. Clouds build overnight as wind turns to the southeast, that will bring in some more humidity too. We’re down to 58° to start out Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
News 12

Wind moves out Thursday, rain moves in for the weekend

Winds won’t be a worry on Thursday, but rain is on the way for the weekend. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Sam Augeri says Friday will bring clouds with a slight chance of some early showers. There will be a chance for light showers in the evening. The...
ENVIRONMENT

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cooler weather rolls in following wild storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Storms have moved out and quieter, cooler weather has replaced the wild weather (as seen below). Severe storm warnings had been in effect (including a tornado warning for some counties) for much of the afternoon Tuesday. Wednesday is mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant,...
CLEVELAND, OH
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Storms return this weekend

A great start this morning with temperatures in the lower 60s with clear skies! Should be a fantastic afternoon with highs in the mid 80s and lots of sunshine. Lows tonight will fall tothe mid 60s. Storms return this weekend. We have a Marginal risk across the entire state with...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Scattered storms are expected this afternoon

Strong storms with gusty winds are expected for Thursday afternoon. “Quiet and mild to start off the morning! Sunshine will stick around through the first half of the day before a upper level disturbance near the area increases our
ENVIRONMENT




CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Afternoon, evening storms Sunday; Severe threat Monday

After a cloudy start with areas of dense fog, skies will be brightening up heading into the afternoon.It's a warmer and overall drier finish to the weekend, although a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, primarily to the north and west. Highs will be in the upper 70s around the city and low 80s inland.After a leftover shower or thunderstorm this evening, we clear a bit overnight.Viewing for the total lunar eclipse tonight won't be ideal, but we're hopeful for some breaks in the clouds. It'll really depend on your location. Maximum totality occurs just after midnight, giving the moon that rusty orange/red color.Monday itself starts off mainly dry, but we'll need to watch for a line of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front. The greatest threats will be damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy downpours, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.The evening commute will likely be slow as the storms move through.Things turn pleasant for midweek with temps in the low 70s.Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

5/14/2022: Rain chances increase later today….

GREAT weather today for Amsterdam’s Spring Fling Festival and St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church’s 50th Greek Festival…. even though there’s the slight chance of a pop-up shower…. Partly sunny, warm, humid today / Saturday…. pop-up shower / thunder late in the day…. highs mainly in...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WKTV

Thunderstorms this afternoon

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Light rain. Upper 60s. Afternoon: Passing thunderstorms. Mid 70s. Evening: Thunderstorms ending. Upper 70s. Tomorrow: Severe thunderstorms possible. Low 80s. A mix of cloudy and sunny skies across the area this morning, with light sprinkles in some areas. This afternoon, a cold front will move in from...
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Pleasant night ahead with storm chances moving in tomorrow

Mostly clear and calm skies are in the forecast for tonight with mild temperatures. This will make for a great evening to get outside and enjoy the weather! Overnight lows will take us down into the upper 50s with a light breeze out of the South. Our pattern becomes a...
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Sunshine, Breezy And Drier Tuesday, Mid 70s

Good Tuesday Morning An approaching cold front will sweep offshore early Tuesday morning bringing sunshine and lowering humidity levels. A breezy dry refreshing air mass will move in with temperatures warming to the mid 70s by afternoon Sunny skies this morning….the winds will pick up from the west 10-20 mph Partly to mostly sunny skies […]
ENVIRONMENT
WINKNEWS.com

Hot, humid Monday with possible inland storms

Highs will stretch into the 90s Monday afternoon, with winds primarily out of the west. A few storms will be possible inland. These rain chances will be low, and severe thunderstorms are not expected. Boaters will encounter a near-perfect forecast on the water. Even with the muggy feel, many of...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Eastern US facing severe thunderstorms, flash flooding risk

Strong to severe thunderstorms will impact a large portion of the East on Monday, including big cities along the I-95 corridor this afternoon. Hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible with pockets of heavy rain causing flash flooding. Another area of concern will be over parts of...
TEXAS STATE



