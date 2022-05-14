ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Bezos: Disinformation board should investigate Biden tweet

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41i3HG_0fe9BeKj00
Tweet

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos criticized President Biden for a tweet the president wrote suggesting that taxing wealthier corporations could help bring down inflation, calling lumping the two topics together a “misdirection.”

“You want to bring down inflation? Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share,” Biden tweeted on Friday evening.

“The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead. Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection,” Bezos shot back, quote-tweeting Biden’s statement on the platform.

Since the announcement of the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board last month, the new board has drawn the ire from a number of Republicans who have called it the “Ministry of Truth” and alleged it would censor free speech.

Bezos’s remarks come as inflation in the United States reached a 40-year high amid labor shortages and supply chain issues, the latest of which has plagued the baby formula industry.

Amazon has also repeatedly come under criticism from Democrats for not paying more in taxes. Biden previously criticized the company in March of last year, saying it and other companies had paid zero in income taxes.

CNBC reported that Amazon paid $162 million in federal taxes in 2019 but previously had not owed taxes to the federal government since 2016.

Amazon’s bill jumped to $1.8 billion in federal taxes in 2020, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, a figure that would likely grow higher under a Biden plan to set a minimum tax rate for corporations.

Comments / 247

Majestic Microdesign
3d ago

If you want stop inflation stop printing money with no backing. Also quite excessive spending to hike up interest rates and adding astronomical debt.

Reply(49)
173
Frank the.good.guy
3d ago

Biden lies everyday. Not surprising. He lied to Americans running as a moderate when in fact he is being led by the extreme left. The board should investigate every time he speaks and lies about the actual situation in the US.

Reply(21)
120
Laurie Finch
3d ago

Biden should be fact checked every time he opens his mouth. He's released oil from reserves 3 times now. All 3 times the highest in history. Still paying outrageous prices. It's 4.26 for gas and 5.80 for diesel now. He's known about the formula shortage since Feb. With limited supply for Americans, he sends it to Ukraine and the border. WH said yesterday, "we'll check into it, and it might be 2 weeks before anything is done." After being caught sending it elsewhere, now they'll check into it. Who can honestly say, "they've benefitted from Biden's anything?"

Reply(12)
100
Related
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris shunned Biden and decided NOT to appear in a video with him about student loan forgiveness because she didn't want to become the 'face' of the response with progressive Democrats calling to wipe all debts

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly backed out of appearing in a video with President Biden on student loan forgiveness, not wanting to become the public face of a matter on which the administration was unlikely to satisfy progressives. In early April, Harris' office began collaborating with Biden's on a video...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Tensions between Biden and Barack

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN knew it must be getting under BARACK OBAMA’s skin. In the first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bezos
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Disinformation Board#Non Sequitur Board#Raising Corp Taxes#The New Board#Republicans#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Amazon
Fox News

5 good things Biden has done for all of us

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings seem to keep dropping and dropping. As a Democrat who voted for the president, I cannot understand why. I certainly understand Americans blaming the person in power, even if they are not responsible for what ails the voter; but if you look at the facts, President Biden and his administration have made a number of positive changes in our nation which will or already have positively impacted voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to dissolve Biden's 'unconstitutional' DHS disinformation board

FIRST ON FOX: Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing a bill Wednesday that would immediately dissolve President Biden's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) disinformation board, which includes removing the executive director position currently held by the new controversial director, Nina Jankowicz. The Missouri Republican's legislation is aimed at immediately dissolving...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Vladimir Putin sparks more health rumours as coughing president covers up with blanket

Vladimir Putin has sparked yet further rumours of his ill-health after being pictured coughing and huddled under a blanket at Russia’s Victory Day parade.The Russian president had the thick green cover draped over his legs as he sat among Second World War veterans and senior dignitaries to watch a military procession in Moscow’s Red Sqaure to celebrate the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany’s.Putin, wearing a black bomber jacket, was also spotted coughing and was the only person among his group who needed additional coverings to combat the relatively mild 9C weather in the nation’s capital at the time.Another...
HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

563K+
Followers
69K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy