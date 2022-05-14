ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SEABREEZE STORMS AND KING TIDES

By Miami Standard News Staff
miamistandard.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHopefully everyone had a great work week! The middle of May is finally here and the start of the rainy season in South Florida begins on Sunday. But the last couple of days we have truly felt the transitional period as we have been seeing strong thunderstorms and plenty of shower...

miamistandard.news

Comments / 0

Related
miamistandard.news

South Dakota Medical Cannabis Recommendations Jump After Mass Registration Event

The number of patients registered to use medical cannabis in South Dakota has jumped in recent weeks following a mass registration event held in April. South Dakota voters legalized the medicinal use of cannabis with the approval of a ballot measure in 2020 that passed with nearly 70% of the vote, and late last year the state Department of Health began accepting applications for medical cannabis identification cards for patients who had received a recommendation from their doctor. But after more than five months, the health department had issued fewer than 500 identification cards to eligible patients. Cannabis advocates with South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws expected to see thousands of registered patients in that time.
PHARMACEUTICALS
miamistandard.news

John Fetterman Wins PA’s Democratic Senate Primary

John Fetterman is projected to win the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania’s vacant Senate seat in November. Fetterman currently serves as the state’s Lieutenant Governor. U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, who has long been marketed as a moderate, is projected to receive just a little over a third of the vote.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy