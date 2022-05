Four men tied to the Michigan-based white supremacist group known as “The Base” have all entered pleas in their respective cases. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday, May 17, the cases against Base members Justen Watkins, Alfred Gorman, Thomas Denton and Tristan Webb have all ended in guilty pleas, with one case making history for being the first successful conviction using a charge of conspiring to train for a civil disorder.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO